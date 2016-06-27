How To Do Strawberries And Cream The Chic Way This Wimbledon

Wimbledon means tennis (obviously), Pimms (preferably) and last but not least, strawberries and cream. Sure, you could just heap cream on top of juicy Jubilee strawberries, but why not amp up your recipe and make these delicious strawberry shortbread rounds, instead?

Portable enough to serve at a Wimbledon picnic on Henman Hill (or your local big screen), these shortbread rounds look like mini Victoria Sponge cakes, only with fresh strawberries instead of jam, and biscuits instead of sponge. But the best thing about them? You can make this twist on strawberries and cream in less than 30 minutes. Hungry yet? Here’s how…

Serves: Makes 8, depending on how many you want to share…

Preparation time: 30 minutes

What to make ahead: the mascarpone filling can be made several hours ahead and stored in the fridge

You will need…

200g mascarpone

1 tbsp double cream

1/2 vanilla pod, seeds removed

1 tbsp icing sugar, plus extra for dusting

200g-250g fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced horizontally

Zest of 1/2 small lemon or orange

1 x small pack of shortbread rounds (I used 1 x 160g Lemon shortbread thins)

How to make…

1. Add the lemon or orange zest to the strawberries and carefully stir this through

2. In a bowl, mix together the mascarpone, cream, vanilla seeds and icing sugar.

3. Place 6 shortbread rounds on a board and arrange a layer of sliced strawberries on top. Then using a teaspoon divide the mascarpone cream between each one, followed by another layer of strawberries.

4. Finish with another shortbread round and a dusting of icing sugar.

