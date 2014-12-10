Stella McCartney's New Range For Adidas Launches And Its Never Looked Cooler

Could this be Stella McCartney's most fashionable - not to mention covetable - Adidas collection yet? We think so...

Stella McCartney has just made going to the gym a way easier concept to get your head around thanks to her latest collection for Adidas and, judging by these images, it's set to be her coolest sports-range yet.

The AW14 line, entitled Adidas by Stella McCartney, is made up of an impressive 140 pieces covering a wide array of fitness disciplines, meaning there's a piece to suit you, no matter your sport of choice. The highly innovative performance range consists of apparel, footwear and accessory pieces in tennis, running, yoga, studio, swim and cycling for the spring/summer seasons, as well as winter-sports gear for the later seasons.

Speaking of the collection, Stella told us 'I was inspired by the elements of nature and sense of freedom and individuality that it allows. All-over statement prints are complemented by an earth-based palette of wintery hues, while a play on structure and sleek lines is tempered by voluminous outer layers and cover-ups. I’m also really proud to continue to offer a collection that incorporates sustainable elements wherever possible'. Nice work, Stella.

Adidas

Combining dynamic design with the durability and technology required to produce the best-quality sports-wear is no mean feat but it's clear this is a partnership Stella not only values professionally but carries a personal interest in.

A keen sports-woman herself, her Adidas by Stella McCartney collaboration first debuted in 2005 and remains a unique concept within women’s sports performance.

Adidas

Set in an array of muted and colour-rich tones, along with the odd dash of soft leopard and angular prints, this is one sports line that doesn't skimp on aesthetic, making your work-out all the more chicer in the process. If that's not incentive to hit the treadmill or get on your bike, we don't know what is...

Adidas by Stella McCartney will be available to purchase in-store and online from July 15th.

By Maxine Eggenberger

