Stella McCartney Makes A Splash At LFW Adidas Presentation

Stella McCartney was joined by synchronised swimmers, athletes and gymnasts as she unveiled her new collection for Adidas

Stella McCartney’s sportswear line for Adidas is usually viewed on hangers in a showroom. However, for Spring Summer 2014, Stella enlisted the help of synchronised swimmers, athletes and gymnasts to showcase the designs live in action.

Several swimmers performed an impressive routine in giant tanks wearing navy cutout swimsuits, while Stella posed for photographers wearing a snakeskin dress from her Spring Summer 2014 Resort collection.

Meanwhile, aerial gymnasts performed in front of press in all-in-ones, cropped sweaters and shorts, and joggers showed off daisy-print cagoules and leggings on the treadmill.

Stella McCartney is no stranger to sportswear: as well as having collaborated with Adidas for several years, last year she was tasked with designing the official Olympics kit for Team GB.

And that’s not forgetting her ever-popular main collection, the new instalment of which will be unveiled in Paris in a couple of weeks. OM