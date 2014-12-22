Spotlight On Supplements #1: Ester C

Margo Marrone, founder of The Organic Pharmacy and InStyle’s supplement guru tells us why non-acidic Vitamin C is your best friend during party season

What: Non-acidic Vitamin C, a.k.a. Ester C

Why you need it: ‘Vitamin C is an important nutrient that helps your body deal with alcohol. It’s a powerful antioxidant, so helps to lessen the toxic effect of alcohol on the liver cells after we drink, as well as protecting them from damage. As an added bonus, it also aids collagen production, which keeps skin bouncy and firm, boosts the immune system, and helps protect cells from cancer. You need to take very high doses of vitamin C for it to be effective, so it’s important to choose the non-acidic form, as ‘normal’ vitamin C is very acidic, and too much of it can upset your stomach.’

How and when to take it: Take 2000mg before your night out, another 2000mg when you get home, and 2000mg the next morning. During the party season it’s a good idea to take 200mg every day.

Buy it now: Ester C is avialable to buy here

By Margo Marrone