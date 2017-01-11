The Gym Kit You'll Be Wearing From Barre To Brunch

Bye-bye Prosecco and cheese, hello Miso soup. There’s no escaping it, this really is the season of fitness. So if, like us, you’ve swung from party dresses to PJs over the past few weeks, now’s the time to rethink your workout and stock up on some Insta-worthy sportswear.

Naturally, we’re looking to super fit A-listers for kit inspiration; cue Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and basically all of the Kardashians. These ladies all know how to build a gym-ready wardrobe that covers all bases during the sweat session, while looking effortlessly chic for the post-workout brunch. Because let’s face it, weekend workouts just aren’t the same if you don’t follow them up with eggs and avo!

Related: The Running Accessories That'll Up Your Game

Whether you’re running (the jog-walk-jog counts too), hitting the barre, yoga mat or squat rack, stocking up on the right kit is essential—and we’re not just not talking about the aesthetics. Although of course, that’s pretty high on our priority list. To get the most of your workout you need leggings that’ll keep you cool in the spin studio and warm when you’re hitting the pavement, vest tops that’ll let you move freely, and sports bras that aren’t just there for the decoration. Luckily, we’ve already scouted the latest sportswear collections to bring you a stylish edit of the kit that’ll hold up, while looking great too.

Related: This Workout Is The Most Efficient For Calorie Burning

So on your marks, get set... here are the need-to-know sporty trends for 2018:

Let’s Talk Leggings: Bold Stripes Are In

This trend is led by the elite hot-bod celebs (think Karlie Kloss, Alessandro Ambrosia and Millie Mackintosh). These super fit girls opt for bright colours and snazzy prints. If you fear looking like you’ve got candy coloured tree trunks for legs; don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Ease yourself in with something subtle and go for a lower price if you just want to dip a toe in. For 2018 the way to go is clashing colours and go-faster stripes. Look for compression fabrics and higher waistbands for a super-flattering fit, available from the likes of Sweaty Betty, P.E Nation and Nike.

Related: How Workout Like Jennifer Lopez At Home

What’s New for Sports Bras and Crop Tops?

With activewear needing to work outside as well as inside the gym, cuts need to be super-flattering. If you’ve got a smaller bust, try cut-out and plunge style but be warned; you’ll still want to wear them even when you’re not working out! If, on the other hand, you can’t ditch that extra support, then look for double-lined styles with stripe details, prints or statement logos for a 2018 refresh.

Related: The Trainers You Really Can Wear With Everything

Long Sleeve Tops Are KEY

Remember people, it’s winter! If you focus on buying just one new workout piece then a long sleeve training top is essential. High street brands have really expanded their activewear recently, moving beyond just leggings and vests. H&M has totally nailed the keep-warm kit offering this season, while Adidas by Stella McCartney and Sweaty Betty have options that are nice enough to wear all day too.

Shop our pick of 2018 sportswear updates below...