Spiralizer Recipes: Quick, Healthy And Easy. What's Not To Love?

If you love pasta but find it leaves you sleepy and bloated or just want to boost your intake of vegetables then you are going to love spiralizing. Originating in Japan, the art of turning vegetables and fruit into long ribbons has now gone mainstream - and it's set to be BIG for 2016.
If you follow any healthy foodie bloggers on Instagram, you're bound to have seen at least one daily post about courgetti or carrot noodles. The Hemsley sisters love spiralizing so much they created they're own machine. With three interchangeable blades for creating noodles of varying thickness, you can spiralize a wide variety of both fruit and vegetables including butternut squash, beetrot, pears, radishes and kohlrabi.
Another huge spiralizer fan is Ali Maffucci, who went from blogging about her spiralizing health journey in her spare time to creating her own spiralizer and publishing her first recipe book. Check out three of her most popular spiralizer recipes below...
Mediterranean Beetroot and Feta Frying Pan Bake
Makes: 4–6 servings
Time to prepare: 20 minutes
Time to cook: 25 minutes
Nutritional Information:
Serving Size ¼ Recipe
Calories 237
Fat 8g
Carbohydrates 20g
Salt 2.7g
Protein 20g
Sugar 4g
Ingredients:
- 85g yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
- 85g red cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, plus 1 teaspoon for garnish
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 60g pitted Kalamata olives
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 small beetroots, peeled, spiralized with BLADE C
- 1∕2 small red onion, peeled, spiralized with BLADE C
- Salt and pepper
- 1 (225g) block of feta or halloumi cheese
Method:
1) Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients except the cheese and the parsley for garnish.
2) Place the block of feta or halloumi in the centre of a large ovenproof frying pan. Top and surround it with the beetroot noodle mixture. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 20 minutes or until the beetroot noodles wilt.
3) Serve hot, garnished with the remaining parsley. Serve this with pitta chips and celery sticks as a starter, or enjoy it as a heartier main course topped with chickpeas, grilled prawns, or chicken.
Courgette Linguine with Garlic clam Sauce
Makes: 3-4 Servings
Times to Prepare: 20mins
Time to Cook: 25mins
Nutritional Information:
Serving Size ¼ Recipe
Calories 237
Fat 8g
Carbohydrates 20g
Salt 2.7g
Protein 20g
Sugar 4g
Ingredients:
- Also Works Well With: Kohlrabi, Butternut Squash, Parsnips, Swedes and Celeriac
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 2 Garlic Cloves, finely chopped
- 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
- Pinch of crushed chillies
- 400g tinned chopped clams, drained, with half the juice reserved
- 120ml dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc)
- Salt and Pepper
- 675g littleneck or other small fresh clams, rinsed and scrubbed
- 3 large courgettes, spiralized with blade c
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- Freshly cracked black peppercorns
- 2 lemons, quartered
Method:
1) Place a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. When the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and shallots. Cook for 2-3 minute4s or until shallots are translucent. Add the crushed dried chillies, reserved clam juice and win, and season with salt and pepper. Increase the heat to high, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer until the sauce is reduced by about half.
2) Add the fresh clams to the sauce and cover. Steam for 7-10 minutes. Discard any that don’t open after 10 minutes, then add the chopped clams, Stir in the courgette noodles and 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the courgette noodles are al dente.
3) Divide the pasta among bowls and garnish with the remaining tablespoon of parsley, the pepper, and the lemon wedges
Pecan and Carrot Almond Butter bars with Chocolate Drizzle
Makes: 8-10 bars
Time to prepare: 30 minutes
Nutritional information
Serving size: 1 bar
Calories: 316
Fat: 26g
Carbohydrates: 19g
Salt: 0.2g
Protein: 10g
Sugar: 11g
Ingredients:
- 2 large carrots, peeled, spiralized with Blade C then riced (see page 25)
- 225g smooth almond butter
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 60g whole pecans, roughly chopped
- 45g Sultanas
- Pinch of Salt
For the chocolate drizzle
- 80g dairy free chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoon almond milk
Method:
1) Line an 28X18cm baki9ng tin with the parchment paper.
2) In a large bowl, combine the carrot rice, almond butter, maple syrup, pecans, sultanas, and a pinch of salt and mix thoroughly
3) Transfer the carrot rice mixture to the baking tin and spread in an even layer. Top with clingfilm and use your hands to press down so that the mixture is uniformly flat, about 2.5cm thick. Remove the clingfilm
4) Make the drizzle. In a small saucepan over a medium heat, melt the chocolate chips with the almond milk, whisking continually until the chocolate is melted. If the sauce is too thick, add a bit more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time.
5) Drizzle the chocolate over the carrot rice mixture. Place the baking tin in the freezer for at least 4 hours. While still frozen, cut into bard. Store refrigerated in an airtight container and serve cold.
Extracted from Inspiralized by Ali Maffucci. (Ebury Press, £12.99), Photography by Evan Sung.
