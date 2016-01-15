Spiralizer Recipes: Quick, Healthy And Easy. What's Not To Love?

Spiralizer recipes don't get much easier than this. Here are three super easy and healthy dishes we can't get enough of...

If you love pasta but find it leaves you sleepy and bloated or just want to boost your intake of vegetables then you are going to love spiralizing. Originating in Japan, the art of turning vegetables and fruit into long ribbons has now gone mainstream - and it's set to be BIG for 2016.

If you follow any healthy foodie bloggers on Instagram, you're bound to have seen at least one daily post about courgetti or carrot noodles. The Hemsley sisters love spiralizing so much they created they're own machine. With three interchangeable blades for creating noodles of varying thickness, you can spiralize a wide variety of both fruit and vegetables including butternut squash, beetrot, pears, radishes and kohlrabi.

Another huge spiralizer fan is Ali Maffucci, who went from blogging about her spiralizing health journey in her spare time to creating her own spiralizer and publishing her first recipe book. Check out three of her most popular spiralizer recipes below...

Mediterranean Beetroot and Feta Frying Pan Bake

Makes: 4–6 servings

Time to prepare: 20 minutes

Time to cook: 25 minutes

Nutritional Information:

Serving Size ¼ Recipe

Calories 237

Fat 8g

Carbohydrates 20g

Salt 2.7g

Protein 20g

Sugar 4g

Ingredients:

85g yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

85g red cherry tomatoes, halved

2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, plus 1 teaspoon for garnish

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

60g pitted Kalamata olives

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 small beetroots, peeled, spiralized with BLADE C

1∕2 small red onion, peeled, spiralized with BLADE C

Salt and pepper

1 (225g) block of feta or halloumi cheese

Method:

1) Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients except the cheese and the parsley for garnish.

2) Place the block of feta or halloumi in the centre of a large ovenproof frying pan. Top and surround it with the beetroot noodle mixture. Cover with aluminium foil and bake for 20 minutes or until the beetroot noodles wilt.

3) Serve hot, garnished with the remaining parsley. Serve this with pitta chips and celery sticks as a starter, or enjoy it as a heartier main course topped with chickpeas, grilled prawns, or chicken.

Courgette Linguine with Garlic clam Sauce

Makes: 3-4 Servings

Times to Prepare: 20mins

Time to Cook: 25mins

Nutritional Information:

Serving Size ¼ Recipe

Calories 237

Fat 8g

Carbohydrates 20g

Salt 2.7g

Protein 20g

Sugar 4g

Ingredients:

Also Works Well With: Kohlrabi, Butternut Squash, Parsnips, Swedes and Celeriac

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

2 Garlic Cloves, finely chopped

2 medium shallots, finely chopped

Pinch of crushed chillies

400g tinned chopped clams, drained, with half the juice reserved

120ml dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc)

Salt and Pepper

675g littleneck or other small fresh clams, rinsed and scrubbed

3 large courgettes, spiralized with blade c

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Freshly cracked black peppercorns

2 lemons, quartered

Method:

1) Place a large saucepan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. When the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and shallots. Cook for 2-3 minute4s or until shallots are translucent. Add the crushed dried chillies, reserved clam juice and win, and season with salt and pepper. Increase the heat to high, bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer until the sauce is reduced by about half.

2) Add the fresh clams to the sauce and cover. Steam for 7-10 minutes. Discard any that don’t open after 10 minutes, then add the chopped clams, Stir in the courgette noodles and 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the courgette noodles are al dente.

3) Divide the pasta among bowls and garnish with the remaining tablespoon of parsley, the pepper, and the lemon wedges

Pecan and Carrot Almond Butter bars with Chocolate Drizzle

Makes: 8-10 bars

Time to prepare: 30 minutes

Nutritional information

Serving size: 1 bar

Calories: 316

Fat: 26g

Carbohydrates: 19g

Salt: 0.2g

Protein: 10g

Sugar: 11g

Ingredients:

2 large carrots, peeled, spiralized with Blade C then riced (see page 25)

225g smooth almond butter

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

60g whole pecans, roughly chopped

45g Sultanas

Pinch of Salt

For the chocolate drizzle

80g dairy free chocolate chips

2 tablespoon almond milk

Method:

1) Line an 28X18cm baki9ng tin with the parchment paper.

2) In a large bowl, combine the carrot rice, almond butter, maple syrup, pecans, sultanas, and a pinch of salt and mix thoroughly

3) Transfer the carrot rice mixture to the baking tin and spread in an even layer. Top with clingfilm and use your hands to press down so that the mixture is uniformly flat, about 2.5cm thick. Remove the clingfilm

4) Make the drizzle. In a small saucepan over a medium heat, melt the chocolate chips with the almond milk, whisking continually until the chocolate is melted. If the sauce is too thick, add a bit more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time.

5) Drizzle the chocolate over the carrot rice mixture. Place the baking tin in the freezer for at least 4 hours. While still frozen, cut into bard. Store refrigerated in an airtight container and serve cold.

Extracted from Inspiralized by Ali Maffucci. (Ebury Press, £12.99), Photography by Evan Sung.

