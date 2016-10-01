3 Omar Allibhoy Recipes For The Perfect Spanish-Style Brunch

Spanish food, and brunch. If there was ever a foodie match made in heaven, that would most definitely be it. Now if you haven't already heard of Spanish celebrity chef Omar Allibhoy, then get googling. Not only is he a handsome devil, but he also cooks some of the most gorgeous Spanish food out there, and his new book, Spanish Made Simple: 100 Foolproof Spanish Recipes for Every Day, is giving us all the lazy-morning Spanish brunchspo.

Now while we all like to go out for brunch on the weekends, it's actually a really nice idea to invite the pals round and throw a laid-back breakfast at home. Whether it's for your sister's birthday, or a BF sleepover treat, cooking a Spanish brunch with authentic Spanish breakfast recipes is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. And, guess what? Omar Allibhoy's recipes will 100% help you achieve that goal.

First and foremost, a brunch needs a lovely lazy cocktail, and we think Omar Allibhoy's Sangria de Cava fits the bill. Plus, what's more Spanish than Sangria?

Sangria de Cava

Sangria made with Spanish Sparkling Wine

'Cava is made in the same way as champagne. Not many sparkling wines use the same method and, to me, champagne and cava definitely have the edge over Prosecco or other sparkling wines. Cava has always been a celebration drink in Spain, but with prices being so affordable these days I thought I could make a sangria with it. The result is so refreshing, fruity and sharp.'

MAKES 2 LITRES (2 QUARTS)

1 orange

200g (1 cup) Soft Brown Sugar

1 Cinnamon Stick

10 Strawberries, quartered

1 Pear, cored and roughly

chopped

1 Peach, roughly chopped

200ml ( ¾ cup) Brandy

200ml ( ¾ cup) Cointreau

1 x 75cl bottle Spanish cava Brut

Fresh Mint Leaves

Refrigerate your glasses so that you can enjoy your drink as cold as possible.

Remove the zest of the orange in long strips. Squeeze the juice into a saucepan with the strips of zest, the sugar, cinnamon stick, the strawberries and the chopped pear and peach. Bring to the boil and cook for 1 minute. Pour into a 2-litre jug (2-quart pitcher) with the brandy and Cointreau, stir with a wooden spoon and put in the fridge to chill until completely cold.

Stir the chilled mixture again and then pour 3 Tbsp into each glass. Top up with the fizzy cava, serve with a mint leaf and enjoy it while it lasts.

Secondly (and, yes, we're erring towards a more American-esque brunch item), we think sticky, yummy wings are a thing of beauty to be enjoyed with pals. Hence why we're all about Omar Allibhoy's citrussy sweet recipe...

Alitas de Pollo a la Miel y Limon

Chicken Wings with Lemon and Honey Dressing

'I am yet to meet someone who doesn’t like chicken wings. Traditionally this recipe was made using the whole chicken, however it is so much more shareable when made with wings.'

SERVES 4

400g (14oz) Chicken Wings

1 Lemon

3 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 sprigs Fresh Thyme

1 head of Garlic, cut in half

A pinch of sweet Pimenton (sweet smoked paprika)

3 tbsp. Honey

2 tbsp. chopped Fresh Coriander (cilantro) leaves

Sea Salt and freshly ground Black Pepper

Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the chicken wings and boil for 5 minutes. Remove and drain on kitchen paper for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, zest the lemon, halve it and squeeze out the juice, but don’t throw the rest of it away. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Add the thyme sprigs, chicken wings, squeezed lemon halves and the garlic and fry for a couple of minutes on each side. Sprinkle the Pimenton over the chicken and after 10 seconds drizzle the lemon juice and honey into the pan. Season with salt and pepper.

Continue to sauté the chicken until cooked through, allowing the liquid to reduce while making sure the wings are fully coated in the glaze. Add the lemon zest right at the end as it turns bitter if added too early and loses its fragrance quite quickly.

Sprinkle with the chopped coriander and sea salt before serving.

And finally, brunch isn't brunch without eggs, right? But these Omar Allibhoy baked eggs are so easy that you won't spend the entire time faffing about trying not to break yolks. Plus, it looks pretty spectacular. Your friends will be Instagramming your efforts for weeks.

Huevos a la Flamenca

Baked Eggs with Ham in Tomato Sauce

'This traditional Andalusian dish can be prepared in a snip and is ideal for chucking in whatever ingredients you happen to have in the fridge – plenty of veggies, a bit of ham (bacon or chorizo) and eggs. Just a few staples thrown together.'

SERVES 4 AS A TAPA

300g (2 cups fresh or 2 ½ cups frozen) Peas

300g (10.oz) Asparagus or 1 Red or Green (Bell) Pepper, chopped

50ml (3 ½ tbsp) Olive Oil

2 Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced

1 Medium Onion, finely chopped

4 slices Serrano Ham or

1 Chorizo Sausage, chopped

1 x 400-g tin (scant 2 cups) chopped (diced) Tomatoes

A pinch of sugar

1 tsp. sweet Pimenton (sweet smoked paprika)

1 tsp. hot Pimenton (hot smoked paprika)

1 tbsp. finely chopped Fresh Parsley, plus a little extra to garnish

4 eggs (or 8 if you are really hungry)

Salt and freshly ground

Black pepper

Bread, to serve

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Prepare a saucepan with boiling water and add the peas, asparagus and a pinch of salt. Boil for 2 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water to stop the vegetables from cooking. Set aside.

Put the olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and fry for a few seconds before adding, the chopped onion and the ham or chorizo. Cook for about 5 minutes and then add the asparagus and peas.

Cook for a further 5 minutes before adding the chopped tomatoes, sugar, sweet pimenton, hot pimenton and a pinch of salt (don’t over season at this point as the ham or chorizo will release more salt when baking). Cook it for 10 minutes over a low heat. Add the parsley.

Pour into a medium ovenproof dish or 4 individual dishes, crack the eggs over the top and season. Bake for 7–8 minutes or until the egg is cooked to your liking.

Garnish with a little finely chopped fresh parsley and serve with good bread.

NOTE

Duck eggs work really well in this dish; they have that extra bit of flavour and, as we know, size does matter.

All recipes taken from Spanish Made Simple: 100 Foolproof Spanish Recipes for Every Day by Omar Allibhoy (Quadrille Publishing). Available now from all good book stockists.