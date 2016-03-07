5 Amazing Smoothie Bowls To See You Through The Week

Pack in your five a day the liquid way with our round up of the 5 best smoothie bowls to see you through the week…

If you're as obsessed with instagram as we are, you'd know that smoothie bowls are the current insta-breakfast food du jour. Packed full of fruit, veg, seeds and everything in between, not only are they a great way to start the day but they're the most snap-worthy brekkie we've come across in a while. Which is key when we're boasting about how healthy we're being, obvs.

Forget the coffee and croissant, start your day off right with our day by day guide to the 5 best smoothie bowl recipes to get you through the week.

MONDAY

If there's one person that knows her smoothie bowls it's Instagram sensation and all round health envy inducer Deliciously Ella. Her acai bowl topped with homemade granola, banana and strawberries is totally delicious and guaranteed to go down a treat on Instagram.

Recipe:

1 frozen banana

1 cup of strawberries

1/2 cup of blueberries

1/2 cup of raspberries

2 medjool dates

1 tbsp almond butter

1 heaped tbsp acai powder

1 heaped tsp of baobab powder

Blend until smooth!

TUESDAY

The ideal smoothie bowl? One that tastes like chocolate, obvs. Blend banana, chocolate, kokos smoothie and top with muesli and pecans. Chocolate milk gone healthy sorted.

WEDNESDAY

Happy hump day! Time to celebrate with a delicious and nutritious smoothie bowl courtesy of @nourish_everyday. A welcome midweek sweet treat, blend frozen raspberries, cucumber, banana, vanilla protein, buckwheat flakes, cinnamon and chia seeds for smoothie bowl that tastes amazing and actually keeps you satisfied until lunchtime. Win.

THURSDAY

We were so happy with ourselves we went out last night and may have overdone it slightly on the steak frites and fizz. Time for some serious green. Blend banana, spinach, mango, pineapple, kiwi and blueberry and top with chia seeds and coconut for a smoothie bowl full of antioxidant goodness. Your skin won't know what hit it.

FRIDAY

TGIF that's what we say. Top the week off with a clean eating, health kick finale with @theglowingdiaries' Chocogreen Smoothie Bowl. Croissant who?

Recipe:

1 frozen banana

1 cup baby spinach

1 tsp peanut butter

1.5 tsps maca root powder

2 tsps cacao powder

2 pitted dates

1.2 cup almond/soy/coconut milk

1.4 cup water

You know how it goes by now, blend, blend, blend! Top with strawberries, cereal, coconut flakes and bee pollen. Et voila!