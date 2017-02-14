Single? Why Valentine's Doesn't Just Have To Be A Take-Away + Netflix Binge Kind Of Night

It's that time of year that if you're single, reminds you, that yep you're totally single. But it doesn't have to be all Netflix and ice-cream binges. Here's where to go for singleton V-Day lolz instead...

Ditch The Ready Meal...

Head to Social Pantry supperclub for their F**K Valentines Day supperclub. The 4-course feast is BYOB so you can swing by the supermarket first and buy a stereotypical bottle of rosé.

Dance The Blues Away...

For a dose of Coney Island vibes, head to British seaside hipster haunt Dreamland in Margate. Get dizzy on the waltzers then keep spinning around at the Lonely Hearts Dance Club. Set in an original 30s ballroom, there's plenty of romantic art deco features and a swing band, natch!

Swap Tinder For Down With Dating...

If you hate the swiping process then you're going to love Down with Dating. On arrival you're given a fake name before getting to know other singles who feel the same way during 'Speed Hating' - essentially slagging off all the things you dislike.

Up Your Sassiness...

Luisa Omielan is the Brit comic whose routine about her lack of a thigh gap (seriously, google it) went viral. For Valentine's night her show What Would Beyoncé Do?! will be available to watch on BBC's i-player. Sharing tales of her recovery from a break-up, there are plenty of singalong anthems ­ think Survivor by Destiny's Child. If you've ever fretted over post one-night stand text etiquette, this is for you (iloveluisa.com).

Go All "Bear Grylls'...

Gather your mates and head to Wilderness Weekend in Wiltshire for a heavy dose of 'You go girl' antics. Forage for food, build a fire and construct a shelter. Just don't watch The Blair Witch Project the night before.

Get raving...

With 10,000 glowsticks, UV cannons, gallons of neon paint and over three rooms playing RnB, Grime and house the Ministry of Sound UV Love Rave is guaranteed to brighten up any love blues.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQc2eijg19w/ ❤️ A post shared by House Events (@ukhousevents) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:53am PST

Galentine's Day, all the way.