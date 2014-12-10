Say Hello To Our New Favourite Sportswear Brand

Want to look stylish when you're sweating it out on the treadmill? Look no further than hot new sportswear brand No Jiggle

We've just found something to give you extra incentive to hit the gym at 7am.

The brainchild of two sisters, Pilates instructors and ex-fashion industry insiders Sarah and Hannah Statman, No Jiggle combines cool, high performance fabrics with figure flattering touches - we love the triple-strap racer backs and mesh details.

The pair created the range in consultation with experienced lingerie designers to ensure the tops also fit your bust perfectly (hence the name) and every piece is made in the UK. Just the thing to give you a final boost if you're on one of those last-minute 'Oh God I have to be in a bikini in two weeks' exercise kicks.

Find the entire collection at www.nojiggle.co.uk

Prices range from £65- £100

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia