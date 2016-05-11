Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Workout To Get You THAT Body

And now we can all look just like her, obvs...

There's no denying that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has one of the best bodies in the business. With legs up to here and a toned-to-perfection figure, it seems almost too unfair that she's also got killer curves to boot. In short, she's the pinnacle, and the inspiration behind our more hardcore gym sessions.

So, if getting a body like Rosie is high on your list of priorities, you're going to LOVE this.

Unlike other A-listers who keep tight-lipped about their epic workout regimes the model-turned-Mad Max actress has done us all a favour by sharing her own workout with the world. And the best part? You can do pretty well all of it from the comfort of your own living room. Huzzah!

Letting her 4.5 million-strong following in on the secret to her amazing body, Rosie posted this souped-up video of herself and personal trainer and pal Erica Hood working on her specially designed routine that was created by fitness maestro Simone de la Rue. It may be in fast mode, but it definitely gives you the just of Rosie's tried and tested workout. We know what we'll be doing tonight...

Kicking off with some star jumps, quick steps and warm up stretches, Rosie then moves to the floor where she focus' on leg-toning exercises and arm-strengthening yoga poses and push ups. Yep, it's pretty intense.

Then, she moves onto the wall where she does high leg lifts while working her arms and torso on elastic suspension trainers, and that's all before the yoga ball makes an appearance. With her hands fixed firmly on the ground and her feet balanced on the ball, Rosie works on her core and abs by doing subtle but strong movements.

After what we can only describe as erratic groin gyrating (or, you know, whatever the actual term for what she's doing is...) she finishes things off with even more arm-focused workouts with a trusty kettle-bell.

As well as this routine, Rosie has some staple workouts she loves to incorporate whenever she can, including one you used to do for fun as a child. Speaking to FEMAIL, Rosie spilled that she mixes up her workout to keep herself motivated, mixing Pilates and dance classes in to her usual routine. But for ultra toned legs? "Try skipping. I love it as it gets the heart rate up immediately and works out so many parts of your body. It's a great cardio alternative that also helps tone at the same time".

We're digging out our rope tonight...

For more A-list approved ways to keep fit, check out our ultimate celeb workouts...