A Sunday Roast Without The Carb Heavy Sides

Cookery writer and food blogger Anna Barnett shows how to do roast lamb with a healthy alternative to the usual carb heavy sides...

When we heard that cookery writer and food blogger Anna Barnett has created a series of spring recipes to celebrate the launch of Denby's new Natural Canvas tableware range we were super excited. Combining two of our favourite things - food and homeware, what's not to love! So when we got an invite to check it out IRL at a supperclub Anna was throwing at her house in East London it didn't take long for us to RSVP yes! It turns out Anna's house is actually a converted Victorian pub and it's serious house #goals. All wooden floors, high ceilings, open fires and plenty of reclaimed furniture we're talking serious #houseporn. Her table deco didn't disappoint either with the warm white hue serveware interspersed with wild flowers and cotton napkins. What we loved most about the collection is that it's really Instagrammable without looking try-hard plus it works just as well for big dinner parties as it does for making your Friday night takeaway look actually acceptable.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCNV1MsD4K2/ Dreamy dinner @annabarnettcooks ✨✨✨ A post shared by C H L O E M A C D O N N E L L (@chloemacdonnell) on Feb 25, 2016 at 3:59am PST

Check out her recipe for slow roasted lamb below. Anna serves it with a black rice salad and green harissa which is a great lighter spring alternative to the traditional goose fat laden carb heavy sides.

Feeds 4-6

Preparation Time – 15-20 minutes

Cooking Time – 3-4 hrs

For the lamb...

• 1.2kg organic shoulder of lamb

• 1 whole bulb of garlic

• Generous sprinkle of sea salt flakes

• 250g black rice

• ½ red onion – finely sliced

• Bunch of radishes – finely sliced

• ½ pomegranate

• Handful of fresh mint leaves – roughly chopped

• Handful of parsley – roughly chopped

• Juice from half a lemon

• Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

• Generous sprinkle of sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the Green harissa...

• 2 shallots

• 3 tbsp of pickled jalapeños

• Handful of fresh coriander

• Handful fresh parsley

• 2 birdseye green chillies (1 for less spice)

• 1 tsp ground coriander

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• Zest of 1 lemon

• ¼ tsp sugar

• Several good glugs of olive oil

Instructions...

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees celsius. Place the lamb in a roasting dish, add seasoning and garlic plus a glug of olive oil and roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Next reduce the heat to 160 degrees celsius and roast for 3-4 hours until crisp and the meat is falling from the bone.

For the black rice salad, pour 250g of black rice into a saucepan with 500ml of water, add a sprinkle of salt and bring to the boil. Once boiling reduce the temperature and allow to simmer for 35-45 minutes or until the rice is soft but with a little bite to it still. Rinse with cold water or allow to cool. Next mix in the chopped red onion, radishes, pomegranate and chopped fresh mint and parsley. Add in the fresh lemon juice a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and add seasoning.

For the harissa simply blitz all ingredients together then check for seasoning and spice, adjusting if necessary. Store in an airtight container in the fridge and use when ready.

Serve up the lamb, rice salad and harissa and allow everyone to help themselves.

