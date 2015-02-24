Reebok Classic X Sandro Paris: The New Trainer Collaboration You Need To Know...

Whoever decided that fashion and fitness should come together as one was a genius. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several sports collaborations unfold and it has only resulted in people looking chicer then ever while working out. Adidas X StellaSport, Richard Nicoll X Sweaty Betty and Nike X Liberty London are just a few examples of incredible designers and sports brands marrying their talents together.

Reebok, welcome to the party! The Insta Pump Fury’s epic comeback started in 2014 when we saw the brand collaborate with a ton of designers to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Proving the success of that, Reebok has given us another one to get excited about by teaming up with French brand Sandro. One for the boys and the girls, the trainer comes in black, with a holographic oil slick effect, classic white, cream and a dotted version if you are looking for a feminine touch. These are the ultimate work out and work it purchase.

What should I team these with? Double up on your dots and wear the spotted pair with lilac shorts from Richard Nicoll X Sweaty Betty’s new collection if you are heading to the gym, or cool up your work wear by slipping on the white pair with a loose-fitted trouser and oversized blazer to channel laid-back luxe.

The new must-have sneaker will be available to purchase from the middle of February on Reebok.com, Sandro and Selfridges for £145.