Top Recruiter Tells Women What NOT To Wear In An Interview

Recruiter suggests that women should take their engagement ring off before an interview. Yes, really...

Okay, so preparing for a job interview is pretty stressful right? We all know that. So, how about this little nugget of information to give you something extra to think about pre-interview...

Executive Recruiter and Career Counselor Bruce Hurwitz, recently penned an essay on LinkedIn discussing why some women don't make it past the initial interview stage, and his reasoning is well, a little controversial to say the least.

According to Bruce, engaged women going for an interview need to (and I quote) 'lose the rock'. Yes ladies, if you are toting some gorgeous sparkler on that ring finger, then you ain't employment material.

Now, before that eye-roll hits your actual brain, listen to Bruce's reasoning for this somewhat divisive statement. According to him, this actuality is 'well past the conspiracy stage', and is a fairly common situation for most women he's encountered. Albiet, without them even knowing.

So, why is an engagement ring such a career game-changer?

'When a man sees that ring he immediately assumes you are high maintenance.' Bruce told a group of women who questioned him post-interview on his 'lose the rock' theory.

'When the woman at the office who has the largest diamond on her finger, sees that ring, she will realize that if you are hired she will fall to second place and will, therefore, not like you. Lose the ring!'

Basically, if you are being interviewed by a man your engagement ring means you're a diva, and if you're being interviewed by a woman, then your dazzler may incite vicious envy - there is however, no mention of your actual skill set in aforementioned interview scenario. Hmm.

Bruce does go on to explain though that taking off your ring isn't sacking off your significant other. Apparently, a male interviewer will 'respect you' if you declare a pre-nup instead. Yes, way.

'Not wearing an engagement ring is not lying,' Bruce explains. 'Being engaged is not a 'protected class' like gender, religion, or even marital status. After all, just because you are engaged does not mean you are actually going to get married. So not telling an employer that you plan to get married, is fine. It is none of her business. It would only be relevant if, let's say, you needed some time off in the not too distant future.'

Oh right. Time off, to maybe get married?

As you can imagine, Bruce's comments didn't really go down too with all of us professional (engaged and non-engaged) women, rock or no rock. You'd think as an industry professional he'd maybe try and backtrack a bit? But no, Bruce bowled on in response to the backlash:

‘When a man gives a woman an engagement ring, he buys the least expensive ring that he believes it will take to get her to agree to the proposal.'

‘For women it may be a symbol of everlasting love, but for men (when it is expensive) it is akin to a business transaction.' (Sorry, what?)

‘So when a male interviewer sees what appears to be an expensive engagement ring he assumes the wearer is, as I said in the article, 'high maintenance'. He may be willing to have a high-maintenance woman in his personal life; he doesn’t necessarily want one in his office.’

Hands up who thinks this is kind of unbelievable? Would you take your engagement ring off for an interview? Discuss...