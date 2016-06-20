How To Make The Ultimate Summer Quinoa Salad (+ It’s Gluten Free!)

Get ready to love quinoa all over again

Quinoa salad doesn’t sound like much, but when it’s cooked properly and tossed with some fresh, summer ingredients, it makes the perfect lunchtime salad or BBQ side dish. Oh, and it’s gluten free (without even trying).

This orange, halloumi, sunflower seed and quinoa salad is packed with loads of grest things; vitamin E, antioxidant beta-carotene and, as you’re switching up your olive or coconut oil for macadamia nut oil, plenty of monounsaturated fats (the good kind) instead of saturated fats. If you’ve vegan, why not switch out the halloumi for tofu?

Tempted? Here’s how to make an orange, halloumi, sunflower seed and quinoa salad in less than 20 minutes.

You will need...

150g of quinoa

300ml water or vegetable stock

4 oranges

20ml of macadamia nut oil

1 pack of halloumi

A handful of parsley

A handful of sunflower seeds

How to make the salad…

1. First step, rinse the quinoa

2. Boil the water and when ready, add 150g of quinoa. Bring the water to the boil again, then cover and turn down the heat for 12 minutes

3. Meanwhile, chop the parsley, zest and cup up oranges – you don’t need to be neat with this

4. Slice and fry the halloumi in a couple of drops of This Is Good Macadamia Nut Oil. Put to one side

5. Drain the quinoa

6. Add the orange, parsley, sunflower seeds and remaining This Is Good Macadamia Nut Oil to the quinoa and gently toss

7. Please halloumi on top, drizzle with a little This Is Good Macadamia Nut Oil and enjoy!

If you’re vegetarian and bored of eating the same old meals every single day, take some tips from these excellent vegetarian cookbooks, or try these 60-second salad recipes to make lunchtime 100% more delicious.

Images by Chloe Ride