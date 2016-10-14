8 Of The Best Pubs With Open Fires (To Make You Feel All Cosy)

It's officially autumn guys. We know. Sad face.

So here's an idea... instead of lamenting summer's passing, why not get into the chilly spirit by vising a nice pub with an open fire to celebrate the start of the cold weather. Come on, when it's lashing rain and stupidly freezing out, is there anything nicer than getting all cosy in a pub with your pals, complete with a toasty fireplace and a stack of your most beloved board games?

It's basically, the dream. However, finding the very best pubs with open fires can sometimes be a bit of a mission, so to start you on your quest for cosiness, here are some of our favourite boozers with burners...

1. The Chesham Arms

Boasting two rather lovely open fires, Hackney's The Chesham Arms is fast becoming an East London institution, complete with craft beers on tap and a collection of dog-eared board games. Winner of the CAMRA East London Pub of The Year 2016 award, The Chesham Arms is a real local boozer made for fans of a few quiet pints in front of the fire. Be warned though, you will have to beat back the hipsters for the prime fire front seats.

2. The Holly Bush

Nestled in the heart of London's beautiful Hampstead Heath, The Holly Bush is a bona fide traditional English boozer with over 200 years of history. Full of cute corners, nooks and crannies to cuddle up in, this pub's open fire is definitely one for all the romantics out there. Plus, you can always head out for a brisk walk on the Heath post-pint. Dreamy.

3. The Mash Inn

Built in 1745, The Mash Inn is a boutique 18th century pub (with rooms in case you fancy staying over) tucked away in the quaint Buckinghamshire village of Radnage. Already something of a foodie destination pub, The Mash Inn boasts a changing daily menu courtesy of Chef Jon Parry (formerly of London’s Bull & Last and Adam Byatt’s Trinity), and a glorious open fire to curl up in front after dinner.

4. Duke On The Green

Presiding over leafy Parson’s Green in Fulham, the historic pub and restaurant Duke On The Green has recently undergone an extensive makeover, breathing a new lease of life into this lovely old pub. Located just a stone's throw from London's famous Kings Road, Duke On The Green has retained many of it's original Victorian features including a listed front bar, and a gorgeous fireplace.

5. The Drunken Duck

If you want a cosy pub with a view, then The Drunken Duck in Cumbria is the boozer for you. Backdropped by the dramatic Lake District fells, the Duck's cosy bar has a toasty fire, oak floorboards and a bar top is made from locally quarried Brathay Black Slate. A real treat for those looking to escape the city madness.

6. The Churchill Arms

Another pub to visit outside of London is the newly refurbished The Churchill Arms in The Cotswolds, a 17th century classic country inn with gorgeous flagstone floors and inglenook fireplace - perfect for a cosy couples visit. Beer fans will be happy with the local brews on tap, plus the food menu takes it's inspiration from the local area. Oh, they also offer a Cornish Lobster macaroni & cheese... to share. Yum.

7. The Perch Inn

One of Oxford's oldest pubs, The Perch Inn has been feeding and watering it's guests for the last 800 years (yes, really) and is steeped in history. Many of Britain's best loved authors and poets have supped there — Lewis Carroll gave his very first public readings of Alice in Wonderland there dontcha know — plus it's picturesque riverside location means that you can arrive by boat. Which we think you'll agree is pretty amazing right? Also, thatched roof? We're sold.

8. The Sun Inn

Beloved by the Barnes elite, The Sun Inn overlooks the famous village pond and offers up real British pub grub and ales. Another board game boozer for all you Scrabble fans, The Sun also does a pretty legendary Sunday roast dinner - perfect to hit up with your friends if the weather is being dull and crappy. Oh, and in the winter they brew a smashing mulled wine.

