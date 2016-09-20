Pippa Middleton’s Recipes: Make Her Date-Night Halibut & Rhubarb And Custard Semi Freddo

Pippa Middleton knows how to throw a dinner party - she’s written a whole book about it, don’t you know! But for her second turn as the new Nigella, Pippa has whipped up over 100 ‘do-able’ recipes for Heartfelt, a new cookbook focused on easy, healthy recipes that are good for your heart. As well as a sweet and easy rhubarb and custard semi freddo recipe, Pippa also showed us how to make the halibut dish that she whips up for special nights in with her fiancé, James Matthews. Tonight's dinner, sorted.

How to make Pippa Middleton’s halibut with roast tomato and herb dressing

Serves: 4

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Calories: 244 Kcal/ 1022 kJ

You will need…

4 dry-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1 small red onion, finely sliced

2 tsp red wine vinegar

21⁄2 tbsp olive oil

4×180g halibut steaks

200g cherry tomatoes, quartered

25g flat-leaf parsley, chopped

25g basil, chopped

How to make…

1. In a small bowl, cover the sun-dried tomatoes with boiling water and leave to soak for 20 minutes, then drain and chop.

2. Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Place the sliced onion in the vinegar and leave to infuse.

3. Place the halibut steaks on a baking sheet lined with baking parchment. Brush the fish with half a tablespoon of the olive oil and roast in the oven for 10–15 minutes, until the fish is starting to flake and is just cooked.

4. In a small saucepan, gently warm the remaining oil, then add the sun-dried tomatoes and cherry tomatoes until the cherry tomatoes start to soften. This should take about 5 minutes.

5. Add the infused onion and vinegar and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes. 6. Remove from the heat and stir in the herbs. Serve the sauce warm, and spooned over the roasted fish.

How to make Pippa Middleton’s rhubarb and custard semi freddo

Serves: 6

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Calories: 191 Kcal 804 kJ

You will need…

500g forced pink rhubarb, cut into 2 cm pieces

125g clear honey or agave syrup

2–4 tsp rose water

500g low-fat vanilla custard

150g Greek yoghurt (4% fat)

100g low-fat yoghurt

2 tbsp vodka, optional

1. Place the rhubarb, honey or syrup and rose water in a small pan. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for 8–10 minutes until the rhubarb is just tender. Turn off the heat and leave to cool.

2. In a separate bowl, beat together the custard, yoghurt and vodka (if using) until smooth, using an electric whisk for speed. Gently ripple half the cooled rhubarb mixture through and set aside the remainder for later.

3. Pour the mixture into a 900g loaf tin lined with cling film. Cover and freeze for about 3–4 hours until solid, then turn out. Beat the mixture using a fork once or twice during freezing to break down the ice crystals as they form.

4. To serve, use a large sharp knife that has been dipped in hot water, and cut into thick slices. If frozen for more than 24 hours, transfer to the fridge for 20 minutes to soften before serving. Serve with the reserved rhubarb compote.

Heartfelt is released on September 29th, £19.99, The British Heart Foundation