Love Ceviche? 5 Amazing Peruvian Restaurants To Book In London Right Now

Peruvian food is fast becoming the world food of choice for people eating out. Ceviche fans are looking for the very best restaurants to book in London and beyond, and with so many new traditional and Peruvian fusion restaurants popping up all over the capital, there's never been a better time to explore this fabulous food trend.

Here are five of our favourite Peruvian restaurants in London right now...

UNI

UNI situated in London's Belgravia serves up gorgeous Peruvian/Japanese fusion cuisine, traditionally known as known as 'Nikkei', which includes dishes such as salmon tartare tacos, seabass with a yuzu dressing, and black truffle and wagyu beef with rock salt and chilli. Boasting an extensive drinks and wine menu, our UNI tipple of choice is the Peruvian classic cocktail Pisco Sour. Just too delicious.

LIMA

Contemporary style Peruvian cuisine is given Michelin star treatment at LIMA Fitzrovia, with a menu celebrating the best of Peruvian culture and the influences it's had upon gastronomy in recent years. Created by world-renowned Peruvian chef, Virgilio Martinez and his partners, Gabriel & José-Luis Gonzalez, LIMA's menu offers diners the chance to sample beautiful Peruvian flavours with dishes such as Tuna Nikkei Ceviche and Duck Cocona all on offer. Visit LimaLondonGroup.com for booking info.

Señor Ceviche

Señor Ceviche offers a positively gorgeous Peruvian menu made up of cocktails and plates made for sharing - perfect for sampling the cuisine with pals. From street food to traditional ceviche and BBQ, Señor is the London eatery to hit for post-work Peruvian yumminess. We're all about the Señor ceviche: sea bream and octopus ceviche with aji amarillo tiger’s milk, sweet potato puree, avocado, coriander, red onion & crispy baby squid. How decadent! Check out Senor-Ceviche.com for information.

Chicama

Inspired by the coastal food of Peru, Chicama is a new seafood restaurant in the heart of London's beautiful Chelsea borough. Using only the freshest fish (delivered daily from Cornwall), Chicama offers a fabulous selection of small plates and grilled whole fish, cooked over charcoal for the most authentic flavour. Come on, it sounds delicious doesn't it. But make sure so book a table at ChicamaLondon.com - this place will soon be the hottest ticket in town...

COYA

With food prepared in one of three open kitchens (the Ceviche Bar, the open charcoal grill and the central kitchen) COYA London is just as much as about spectacle as it is about delicious cuisine. Fusing traditional Peruvian cooking with a contemporary twist, menu highlights include Ceviche de Lubina Clasico and Chuletas de Borrego and their bar menu is pretty delightful also - think over 40 tequilas and an extensive rum list. Amazing. Visit CoyaRestaurant.com for booking enquiries.

Feeling hungry yet?