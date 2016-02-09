4 Delicious Pancake Recipes You Need To Try This Shrove Tuesday

Tieghan Gerard AKA the Half Baked Harvest food blogger has given us four pancake recipes the ultimate Shrove Tuesday inspiration...

Coconut Honey Crepes with Whipped Mascarpone + Blood Orange Compote

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: about 4

Ingredients:

Coconut Honey Crepes

2 large eggs

1 cup coconut milk (canned or from the carton will work, I used canned)

1 cup white whole wheat flour or whole wheat pastry flour or regular flour

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

powdered sugar, warm honey, toasted coconut + fresh mint, for serving

Whipped Mascarpone

6 ounces mascarpone cheese

1 cup cold heavy cream

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

Blood Orange Compote

4 blood oranges + the zest of 1 - or uou can use any citrus + citrus juice here or even a mix. Grapefruit, oranges and clementines would be delicious!

1/2 cup blood orange juice, from about 2 oranges*

1/4 cup honey

1 vanilla bean, seeds removed

Method:

1. To make the crepes, combine all the ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse for 30 seconds to 1 minute or until well combined.

2. Place the crepe batter in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. This allows the bubbles to subside so the crepes will be less likely to tear during cooking. The batter will keep for up to 48 hours.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the whipped mascarpone. Add the mascarpone and heavy cream to a mixing bowl. Using and electric mixer, beat on high speed until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes. Beat in the honey and vanilla until just combined. Cover and place in the fridge until ready to serve.

4. To prepare the Blood Orange Compote, zest one of the oranges, set the zest aside. Slice four oranges into 1/4 inch rounds. Using a sharp paring knife, cut the peel and white pith away from the flesh. Add the blood orange rounds to a bowl.

5. In a skillet, mix 1/2 cup of the blood orange juice with the reserved zest, honey and vanilla. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the blood oranges slices. If desired you can then return the compote to the heat for a minute to cook slightly cook the oranges, I did not. Set the compote aside or place in the fridge for a later use. I liked mine warm though!

6. Now lets make the crepes. Heat a 12 inch non-stick pan. Add butter or cooking spray (I like to use cooking spray) to coat. Pour 1/3 cup of batter into the center of the pan and swirl to spread evenly. Cook for 30 seconds and flip. Cook for another 10 seconds and remove to a cutting board. Lay them out flat so they can cool. Continue until all batter is gone. Makes about 10 crepes.

7. To assemble, spread the whipped mascarpone inside a warm crepe. Top with blood orange compote. Dust with powdered sugar and drizzle with honey. Add a mint leaf for garnish if desired.

Sweet Buttered Polenta Pancakes with Fresh Summer Berries

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

1 (18 ounce) tube plain polenta*

2 tablespoons salted butter, plus more for serving (use vegan butter if needed)

powdered sugar, for serving

pure maple syrup, for serving

fresh summer fruits, for serving

whipper cream, for serving (optional)

Method:

1. Slice your polenta in 1/4 inch-1/2 inch rounds.

2. Heat a skillet over medium heat, once hot add a pat of butter.

3. Add half the polenta rounds (or however many can fit in one layer), cook for 2 minutes per side or until lightly golden and crisp on the edges. Remove from the pan, place on a plate. Repeat with the remaining polenta.

4. To serve divide the hot polenta pancakes among plates. Add some fresh fruit to each plate. Sprinkle the pancakes with powdered sugar and a generous amount of maple syrup. Add a pat (or two) of softened butter and watch it melt all over those pancakes. Eat. Right. Away.

*If you cannot find polenta in a tube I make my own all the time. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in medium size pot. Once the water is boiling, gradually whisk in the 1 cup of polenta . Stir in 1 cup of fresh corn kernels.

Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mixture thickens, stirring often, about 10 to 12 minutes. Turn off the heat. I add two tablespoons of butter, but you do not have to.

Line a 9×13 inch baking dish with parchment paper. Transfer the polenta to the baking dish, spreading evenly into one layer. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 to 3 hours or overnight.

Use a cookie cutter to cut the polenta into circles or just cut the polenta into squares. You may want to halve your polenta rounds if they seem too thick. You want them between 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch thick.

Cook as directed above.

Chocolate Chip Lemon Baklava Pancakes with Salted Vanilla Honey Syrup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 12 – 15 pancakes

Ingredients:

Pancakes

1 cup white whole wheat flour or whole wheat pastry flour (or regular flour)

3/4 cup oat flour or brown rice flour

2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk (may swap coconut milk or regular milk)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

1 small lemon, zested

1/3 cup shelled pistachios, chopped (more or less to your liking)

1/3 cup walnuts, chopped (more or less to your liking)

2/3 cups dark chocolate chips (more or less to your liking)

Vanilla Honey Syrup

1/2 cup honey

1 small vanilla bean, seeds scrapped and pods reserved

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Method:

1. To make the syrup, combine the honey, vanilla, vanilla bean seeds + pods and salt in a small sauce pot gently simmer over low heat for 5-15 minutes. You just want to warm the honey and infuse it with the vanilla.

2. Remove from the heat and set aside (I like to keep it slightly warm).In a large bowl add the buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, melted butter, honey and lemon zest. Whisk to combine.

3. Add the flour, baking powder and salt. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined.Gently fold in the nuts and chocolate chips. Allow the batter to sit 10-15 minutes at room temperature.

4. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and grease well with butter or cooking spray. Using a 1/4 cup measure, spoon batter into rounds. If desired sprinkle a few more nuts + chocolate chips on top of the pancakes (I always do).

5. Cook the pancakes until bubbles form on top, about 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook for another minute or two more. Repeat with remaining batter.Serve the pancakes warm, with a pat of butter and drizzled with the vanilla honey syrup. Garnish with strawberries and lemon zest.

Rice Krispie Treat Pancakes with Browned Butter Syrup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 10-12 pancakes

Ingredients :

Pancakes

2 cups white whole wheat flour or whole wheat pastry flour (or regular flour)

2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk (may swap coconut milk or regular milk)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter

1 (10 ounce) bag mini marshmallows

3 cups Rice Krispies

Butter Syrup

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup buttermilk (may swap regular milk or canned coconut milk)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

1. To make the syrup melt the butter over medium heat in a medium size pot. When the butter begins to foam remove it from the heat and slowly add the brown sugar, buttermilk, baking soda and vanilla.

2. Whisk until smooth, return the pot to the heat and bring to a boil. Allow the syrup to thicken slightly, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

3. In a large bowl add the buttermilk ,eggs, vanilla and melted butter. Whisk to combine. Add the flour, baking powder and salt. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined.

4. Line an 8x8 inch square baking dish with parchment paper.

5. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot add 1 stick butter, melt butter over medium heat. Add the marshmallows and turn off the heat. Stir the marshmallows around until completely melted, about five minutes. If the marshmallows are not fully melting turn the heat back on to low and stir until smooth and melted.

6. Grease 1/3 cup measuring spoon and scoop out 1/3 cup of marshmallows. Stir the 1/3 cup of melted marshmallows into the pancake batter.Now add the Rice Krispies to the pot with the remaining melted marshmallows and coat them completely in marshmallows.

7. Press the mixture into the prepared baking dish (the treats will not completely fill the square pan). You just want one even layer of Rice Krispie treats.

8. Tear away a few bits and pieces of the Rice Krispie treats and stir them into the pancake batter.Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and grease well with butter or cooking spray. Using a 1/4 cup measure, spoon batter into rounds.

9. Tear a few more bits of Rice Krispies away from the square and place them on top of the pancakes, cook until bubbles form on top, about 2-3 minutes.

10. Flip and cook for another minute or two more. Repeat with remaining batter.

11. Serve the pancakes warm, drizzled with the butter syrup and a square of Rice Krispie treats if desired. Enjoy!

