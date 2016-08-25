7 Of The UK's Best Outdoor Cinemas

Outdoor cinemas, rooftop cinemas, open air cinemas, basically any cinema that screens movies outside are becoming a real cult pastime, both in London and throughout the UK.

Come rain or shine, hundreds of people turn out every year for outdoor screenings of classic films in some of the most amazing UK locations. From St Paul's Cathedral to Warwick Castle, outdoor cinemas are a great excuse to share popcorn with pals, or cuddle up on a rug with a hot new squeeze.

So in case you are looking for date ideas, or simply want to watch Dirty Dancing en masse with a tonne of other obsessed Patrick Swayze fans (you know it), here are the best outdoor cinemas to visit in the UK.

1. Nomad Cinema

The Nomad Cinema has long been regarded as London's best outdoor cinema, popping up in beautiful locations throughout the capital and screening some of the world's very best movies. Plus, aside from having a whopper open air cinema experience, you can also feel happy in the knowledge that 100% of Nomad's profits go to their chosen charity, The Sustainability Institute in South Africa. Which is pretty awesome. Check WhereIsTheNomad.com for screening details.

2. Rooftop Film Club

Screening flicks on a variety of stunning rooftops across London, The Rooftop Film Club is a must for people that like their outdoor movies with a view. Running since 2011 and playing movies such as Top Gun, Bring It On and *swoon* The Notebook, The Rooftop Film Club operates well into September. Plus, their mid-film refreshment options are all kinds of amazing. Think street food and cocktails. Yes, please. Check RooftopFilmClub.com for tickets and info.

3. Cult Screens Cinema

Operating throughout the UK, the Cult Screens Cinema is one of the UK's most luxurious and comfortable outdoor cinema experiences, bringing beloved movies to unusual locations outside of London. Whether you are reclining in a squishy bean bag or a traditional deckchair, Cult Screens has a good selection of movies to catch in locations like Bristol, Coventry and Oxford. Check CultScreens.co.uk for all information.

4. Secret Cinema

...tell no one. For those not familiar with Secret Cinema already, we highly recommend that you join their mailing list. Bringing some of the best outdoor, and immersive cinema experiences to weird and wonderful venues throughout London, the Secret Cinema has become one of the most iconic concepts of recent years. Basically, they screen a film in a secret location, and build a massive night around it involving actors, elaborate recreations of film sets, and a zero tolerance social media policy. Such good fun. Check SecretCinema.org... regularly. Tickets don't ever last long.

5. Luna Cinema

The bona fide big daddy of outdoor movie magic The Luna Cinema offers loads of screenings (Gladiator at the Tower of London, yes please) across loads of different UK venues, and yes, they are very good at what they do. From Alexandra Palace to Warwick Castle, The Luna Cinema has it's location bases covered, plus there is something called a Bubbles Package... and you know what that means. Visit TheLunaCinema.com for screening info.

6. Somerset House

Every summer, The Edmond J. Safra Fountain Court hosts one of London's most beautiful open-air cinemas; the Film4 Summer Screen series, which brings some of the very best British and worldwide films to capital. The programme maybe over for summer 2016, however be sure pop back to SomersetHouse.org to catch up on what other screenings this iconic landmark may be showing throughout the year.

8. Pop Up Screens

For the last four years Pop Up Screens have been bringing the very best pop up cinema experiences to London, covering locations such as Hither Green, Hammersmith and East Greenwich. Their summer programme is largely outside so try and catch a flick with them before the weather turns colder. In the winter, Pop Up Screens like to take things immersive. Check PopUpScreens.co.uk for all film info.

