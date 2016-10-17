One Bowl Meals: The Easy, Healthy Dishes That Save On Washing Up

How to make the one bowl meals you can easily take to work

One bowl meals are our favorite recipes when we want a quick, healthy dish (that also saves on washing up). Whether you want a portable porridge to eat at your desk or a Middle Eastern mujadara, these are the one bowl meal recipes to try tonight…

Ancient Grains Porridge With Pear

You will need…

1 tbsp millet

1 tbsp amaranth

1 tbsp buckwheat groats

1 tbsp quinoa

200ml almond milk (plus extra if desired)

1 small ripe pear, peeled and cored

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp pistachio nuts, crushed

1 tbsp cashew cream (optional)

1 pinch of cinnamon

Raw honey to taste

How to make…

1. Combine the grains and soak overnight in double the volume of water. In the morning, drain and rinse well.

2. Place the grains in a saucepan with the milk. Bring to the boil, then turn down the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the milk is absorbed and the grains are soft – these grains have more texture and “bite” than oats.

3. Add some more milk if you like your porridge a little runnier.

4. Roughly mash half the pear with a fork and stir through the porridge. Cut the remaining pear into chunks.

5. Place the porridge in a bowl and top with the chunks of pear, pomegranate seeds, pistachio nuts, a drizzle of cashew cream, and a pinch of cinnamon.

6. Sweeten with raw honey to taste.

Will Heap

Cauliflower Rice Tabouli Bowl

You will need…

6 cherry tomatoes

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

125g cauliflower, chopped

1 tsp coconut oil

¼ onion, finely sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp coriander, chopped

1 tbsp pine nuts

50g cucumber, sliced

3–4 falafels (shop bought)

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

For the dressing…

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp tahini

½ tbsp lemon juice

How to make…

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C, or 200°C fan.

2. Slice the tomatoes in half, drizzle with oil, and season. Roast them in the oven for 10 minutes, until soft, but holding their shape.

3. To make the “rice”, whizz the cauliflower in a food processor.

4. Heat the coconut oil in a large, lidded frying pan on the hob. Add the onion and garlic. Cook for 3–4 minutes, uncovered, until soft.

5. Add the cauliflower with 1 tbsp water, cover, and cook for 4–5 minutes until the cauliflower is softening, but has “bite”. Add the raisins and coriander and stir. Remove from the heat.

6. Toast the pine nuts in a pan for 2–3 minutes until browning.

7. Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small bowl to combine.

8. Place the cauliflower “rice”’ in a bowl. Add the cucumber slices, roasted tomatoes, and falafels. Sprinkle with the toasted nuts and pomegranate seeds, then drizzle with the tahini and lemon dressing. Season with salt and pepper.

Will Heap

Courgetti And Roasted Chickpeas

You will need…

100g carrot, roughly chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

¼ tsp ground cumin

Cayenne pepper, a generous pinch

¼ tsp ground turmeric

Salt and pepper

100g chickpeas, ready to eat

30g kale, destalked and chopped

100g courgette, spiralised

1–2 tbsp avocado pesto, plus extra to top

75g mozzarella, sliced

1–2 tsp balsamic glaze, to taste

1 tbsp pine nuts, toasted

How to make…

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), or 180°C fan (350°F). Spread the carrot on a baking tray and toss with ½ tbsp olive oil, the garlic, cumin, cayenne, and turmeric. Season with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven for 10 minutes.

2. Remove from the oven and toss with the chickpeas, making sure everything is coated in spice. Return to the oven and roast for another 10 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, toss the kale with the remaining oil and a pinch of salt. Scrunch it together with your hands. Remove the baking tray from the oven and add the kale. Roast for another 5 minutes.

4. Place the spiralized courgette in a mixing bowl and cover with boiling water. Blanch for 1 minute, drain, and return to the bowl. Add the pesto and toss with the noodles, then transfer to a serving bowl.

5. Top with the roasted chickpeas, veg, mozzarella, and more pesto. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, sprinkle with pine nuts, and season with salt and pepper.

Avocado Pesto

Makes: 150g

You will need…

100g avocado flesh

2 tbsp pine nuts

2 tsp lime juice

1 clove garlic, crushed

4 tsp olive oil

15g coriander

Salt to taste

How to make…

1. Combine the ingredients in a food processor or blender and whizz until smooth.

2. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for 1–2 days.

Balsamic Glaze

Makes: 75ml

You will need…

125ml (4¼fl oz) balsamic vinegar

How to make…

1. Pour the vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to the boil.

2. Turn down the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 10–15 minutes, until the vinegar has reduced to around a quarter in volume, but is still runny.

3. Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Will Heap

Power Bowls by Kate Turner is published by DK, £6.99. DK.com

Middle Eastern Mujadara

You will need…

200g of brown or green lentils

175g of basmati rice

50g of natural yogurt

3 medium red onions, thinly sliced

½ tsp of cumin

½ tsp of cracked black peppercorns

½ tsp of cayenne pepper

½ tsp of cinnamon

Extra virgin olive oil

Seasoning

How to make…

1. Place the lentils in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over a medium/high heat, turn down to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes until tender

2. Fry the onions on a medium heat in a frying pan with a splash of oil and a pinch of salt for about 15 minutes, until they start to caramelise and crisp up on the edges. Remove half to a kitchen towel-lined plate for garnish

3. Add the cumin, black pepper, cayenne and cinnamon and fry for 1 minute

4. Add the uncooked basmati rice and cook for a 2-3 minutes until the rice starts to brown. Immediately add the cooked lentils, 600ml of water, and a good pinch of salt and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer, cover and cook for 30 minutes. The water should have completely evaporated

5. Take off the heat and cover with a lid to steam for another 5 minutes

6. Serve with a sprinkle of the remaining fried onions and a generous spoonful of Onken natural yogurt

Have you made any of our one bowl meals? Don’t forget to tag us in your #FoodPorn on Instagram