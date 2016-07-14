32 Small Wins In Life That Are Oddly Satisfying

Because nothing feels better than those little wins in life…
1. Painting your nails at night and NOT waking up with pillow marks in the morning
2. Peeling off a sticker in one go
3. Particularly on the bottom of shoes
4. Unexpectedly finding a £5 note in your pocket
5. …especially after it’s already been through the wash
6. Paying for something with ALL the change left in your purse
7. Getting in the quickest queue
8. Thinking it’s Thursday, then realising it’s Friday
9. Peeling off the lid of a yogurt and the yogurt being intact underneath
10. Being the only one in a public bathroom
11. Throwing something and getting it into the bin
12. Dropping something and it landing upright
13. Dropping something and it surprisingly not exploding
14. Your train being delayed when you’re running late
15. Seeing fresh snow (or more likely, smooth concrete)
16. When a song you really like comes on shuffle
17. When you wake up and check the time, but you have hours left to sleep
18. Getting the free coffee in Pret
19. Opening your bag to look for your phone or keys and them being right at the top
20. When you have to cancel on someone, but they cancel on you first
21. Tuning your phone off and on again and it miraculously giving you 20% more battery
22. When you’re about to pay full price for something and it’s reduced
23. When you order a double and they charge you for a single
24. Peeling off face masks
25. Peeling anything
26. When you take your headphones out just as a song finished
27. When you finish a book just as you get to your bus stop
28. Getting the last seat on public transport
29. Being the only one on the train
30. Getting your eyeliner flicks even
31. When there’s just enough milk left to put on your cereal
32. When you write a difficult word and you actually spell it right
If at least ONE of these things happens to us today, we'll be happy. Don't forget to check out these great things that happened this week, too.