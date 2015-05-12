Nutribullet Recipes: The Only 5 Smoothie And Juice Recipes You Need To Know

From insomnia to dull skin and flaky nails we've got the best juice and smoothie recipes to help...

"Have you got a Nutribullet?" Unless, you've been in isolation for the past six months you've probably been asked this question at least several times. It's Miranda Kerrs, Rosie Huntington-Whitelys and Kate Middletons' go-to health gadget and after testing one out for the past couple of weeks we're pretty smitten too. What makes it different to any other blender or juicer is that it errr it isn't either a blender or a juicer. Instead, it's an extractor which means that it pulverises fruits, vegetables and even nuts and seed to extract every single ounce of nutritional value. The Nutribullet is really easy to use too as you can just chuck whatever ingredients you want (peel and all) into the jug and then watch it magically crush it all to a smooth pulp. Best of all the jug is transpotable meaning you save on the washing up too. Check out some of our favourite recipes below that are super tasty but also super healthy too.

The One To Give You A Major Energy Boost

2 handfuls kale

1 cup blueberries

1/2 banana

1/2 cup cooked oatmeal

10 almonds

2 tbs raw cacao

Fill your Nutribullet to the max line with spring water and extract

Rex Features

The One For When It's Your Time Of The Month

1/4 small raw beetroot

10 red seedless grapes

2 small broccoli florets

10 raspberries

1 tbsp goji berries

1/2 small avocado (pitted and peeled)

1 tbsp olive oil

Fill your Nutribullet to the max line with spring or coconut water and extract.

Rex Features

The One For When You've Had Too Many Late Nights

Two handfuls of kale

1/2 avocado (pitted and peeled)

1 medium nectarine (pitted)

1/2 cup blueberries

10 walnut halves

Fill your Nutribullet to the max line with spring water or almond milk and extract.

Rex Features

The One For Insomnia Sufferers

2 handuls spinach

1 banana

1/4 cup raspberry

1/4 cup blueberry

1 tbs pumpkin seeds

1 tbs sunflower seeds

Fill your Nutribullet to the max line with spring water and extract.

Rex Features

The One For When Your Nails Keep Breaking And Hair Looks Dull

2 handfuls swiss chard

1/2 cup pineapple

1/2 cup strawberries

1 tbs goji berries

12 cashews

Fill your Nutribullet to the max line with spring water and extract.

Rex Features

