NutriBullet Recipes: A Fashion Girl’s Week In Smoothies

NutriBullet recipes: which ones have you tried? InStyle's very own NutriBullet obsessive Arabella Greenhill shares her favourite smoothies and how to make them…

I don’t cook. I am not domesticated in any way. So why is everyone in the office suddenly treating me as the resident food expert? Because I am, officially, a NutriBullet pro. I have become obsessed with this food gadget, so much so that the girls have asked me to share my favourite NutriBullet recipes with everyone. They’re quick, easy and delicious (if I do say so myself) and all just take a few minutes from start to finish. The thing I love best? They have minimal ingredients and are super-fast. I need to go and look at shoes and bags all day, so I don’t have time to faff around!

All the ingredients for my NutriBullet recipes are easy to get hold of, so you don’t need to spend hours trying to locate obscure things. I actually get everything from Ocado. The other thing you should know is that I have a very sweet tooth, so these have been devised for my taste, but you can change them to suit you.

Why NutriBullet? It’s easy and simple to use – and to clean. I may never be a kitchen goddess but at least I’m now a totally green goddess.

Monday: Instant Detox

Struggling to get up on a Monday after overindulging at the weekend? This smoothie helps kick-start my week, gives me energy and some much-needed nutritional goodness. It’s also one of my go-to NutriBullet recipes after a month at the fashion shows, living on an unhealthy diet of canapés and macaroons.

Ingredients:

Large handful of spinach

1 red apple

1 pear

½ avocado

1 tsp milled chia seeds (optional)

1 tsp flaxseed (optional)

Fill to max line with water.

Recipe:

Put a handful of spinach into the NutriBullet first cup. The spinach is full of green nutrients and blends really well. Then mix it with half an avocado, which is full of good fats and will make it super-creamy. Add a pear to help with liver detox. Make sure the apple is red as they are sweeter. I add a teaspoon of ground chia seeds, loaded with antioxidants, and another of flaxseed, which contains fatty acids and fibre, but these are optional. Add water to the max line. You’re ready to whizz and go.

Tuesday: Post-Workout

Both delicious and hydrating, this NutriBullet recipe is perfect after exercising to rehydrate and replenish. It’s important to have some protein within half an hour of exercising so add some unsweetened protein powder too if you’re not going to eat anything else.

Ingredients:

¼ avocado

1 pear

½ lime juice

1/3 cucumber

A few mint leaves

1 desert spoon coconut oil

Fill to max line with coconut water.

Recipe:

Use the smaller NuriBullet cup for this recipe. It can then easily be stored in your gym bag. Add a quarter of an avocado, which is full of healthy fats and nutrients and will make your smoothie super-creamy. Chop up one pear, to help aid liver detox. Add the chopped cucumber. These are amazing for hydrating and flushing out toxins. Then squeeze the juice of half a lime which instantly adds a delicious tanginess as will the mint leaves. The coconut oil adds a big dose of healthy fats and energy as well as giving it a lovely texture. Fill to the max line of your NutriBullet cup with rehydrating coconut water. Simple and so tasty.

Wednesday: Office Pick- Me-Up

If you’re like me and that 4pm sugar craving normally results in chocolate, then try and substitute it with this sweet and energizing smoothie. It will satisfy all those cravings and perk you up for the rest of the afternoon.

Ingredients:

1 small banana

1 cup of mixed berries

3 Medjool dates

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp maca powder

Fill up with almond milk to the max line

Recipe:

Add one small banana to your NutriBullet cup. Bananas are super-energizing and full of potassium and they become sweeter the riper they are. Add either two handfuls or one cup of frozen berries for antioxidant goodness. Next put in three Medjool dates, remembering to remove the stones. These are full of fibre, a low-fat alternative to sugar and provide you with energy. The maca powder will give you another energy hit and cinnamon helps balance blood sugar levels. Fill up to the max line of your NutriBullet cup with almond milk. Whizz and go

Thursday: Breakfast Smoothie

When I have no time and need to rush out of the door I love this 30-second breakfast smoothie. Yes, 30 seconds. Ultra-quick, so easy and it tastes amazing. It is also really filling so will stop any mid-morning snacking and keep you going until lunch. (Sorry make that two minutes if you include the washing up).

Ingredients:

1 handful of spinach

1 pear

1 handful of oats

1 tbsp almond butter

½ tsp vanilla powder

Fill to max line with almond milk

Recipe:

Add the spinach to your NutriBullet cup first as it helps the blending process. Spinach for breakfast? Yep, I know but you really can’t taste it and it’s a great way to get in your greens for the day. Next add the chopped pear which will help aid liver detox. The oats will fill you up and keep you satisfied until lunchtime and almond butter is a good source of protein. Make sure the vanilla is in ground powder form and not essence as it’s purer and doesn’t have added sugar. Fill up to the max line of your NutriBullet cup with almond milk. Whizz and go

Friday: Healthy Sweet Treat Smoothie

Yay – it’s Friday! Time to treat yourself to this deliciously healthy chocolatey smoothie. And if it’s after 6pm you could always add a shot of something for that special kick.

Ingredients:

1 banana

4 Medjool dates

½ avocado

1 tsp almond butter

2 tsp cacao powder

Coconut or almond milk.

Recipe:

Make sure you use the bigger NutriBullet cup for this recipe, otherwise it can get too thick and more like a mousse than a milkshake (although it does taste very good too – a bit like chocolate Angel Delight). The banana is full of potassium and the avocado, which is full of healthy fats, makes it thick and creamy. The Medjool dates are a great natural alternative to sugar (remember to remove the stones). Almond butter adds some protein. I have put in some cacao powder to satisfy my chocolate cravings but this is optional as it tastes just as good without. Add the coconut milk (from a carton not a can) or almond milk up to the max line of your NutriBullet cup. You can add water to dilute it if it’s too thick. You’re ready to whizz and go.

Weekend: Alkaline Smoothie

After one too many fashion parties and canapés, I like to give my stomach some help and rebalance it. This very simple smoothie has only four ingredients but each one will help hydrate you and calm the digestive system. Add more ginger for an extra kick.

Ingredients:

1 banana

½ avocado

2 slices ginger

Fill to max line with coconut water.

Recipe:

The banana is a great source of potassium and the avocado will give you all your natural essential fats and make the smoothie deliciously creamy. Ginger is good for the digestion. You can add more or less depending on your personal taste. Then fill to the max line of your NutriBullet cup with hydrating coconut water. Now you’re ready to whizz and go.

Top Tips For My Favourite NutriBullet Recipes…

1. If a green smoothie is a little too ‘green’ for your palate, add a Medjool date to sweeten.

2. Use Medjool dates rather than normal dates as they are sweeter and stickier and will blend much better. Don’t forget to take the stones out. Stones are not your NutriBullet’s friend.

3. Adding a tablespoon of flaxseed, chia or macha will give your smoothies extra goodness.

4. Always put the spinach in the NutriBullet first as it helps the blending process.

5. Make sure you don’t overfill the cup. The max line is there for a reason. It won’t blend properly and will leak.

6. You can swap the water for coconut water to give extra sweetness and hydration.

7. Buy big bags of mixed frozen berries to keep in the freezer as they are cheaper and that way you are always ready for a smoothie.

8. Leave frozen berries to soak and soften for a few minutes before you start blending as it’s kinder on the blade.

Many thanks to Ocado the online supermarket for all the delicious ingredients for our Nutribullet recipes

