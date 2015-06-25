What We Learned From The Nike 10K

When Nike contacted us and asked if we were up for the Nike Women's 10K challenge we thought hell no. Training as team, plus actually running 10 whole kilometres, together. As if! We're terrible at taking lunch breaks away from our desk nevermind going for a lunchtime jog. Plus the showers at InStyle HQ aren't exactly glamourous and isn't the race really early on a Sunday morning? But after scrolling through the Nike London Instagram we began to realise our excuses were really silly and if we wanted to get fit and strong like the girls in the Nike images then we were going to have to challenge ourselves. Thankfully, Nike NTC elevated trainer and ambassador Becs Gentry came to our rescue. Every Tuesday she rocked up to InStyle HQ with a huge smile and led us on a run around London, from 3k to 8k, she was with us, literally every step of the way. Her endless enthusiaum for running was infectious, even on a hangover, plus her strong and toned body from running was super inspiring. Forget the bikini body diet, we were all about the Becs body workout. But it was the mental effect rather than stronger legs that was the best part of it for all of us, realising that if we could do 1k we could definitiely get to 2k and somehow that led to 3k and so on. Read on to find out what else we learned...

Chloe Mac Donnell

I'm not very good at running...

but this doesn't mean I can't run. Sure, I'm not that quick and I've yet to experience a runner's high mid-run but the sense of accomplishment afterwards from actually doing it makes it well worth it. As our Nike trainer and all round #fitspiration Becs said 'just keep going. Left, right, repeat.' So I did. And continue to do so.

The correct running gear is really important...

I learned this the hard way from getting shin splints from running too long a distance in the wrong type of trainers. After a gait analysis at the Nike flagship store, where I found out I have a over pronation - bascially when I run my foot rolls inward more than it should and doesn't absorb the shock properly - I swapped my Nike Free trainers for the Nike Air Zoom Structure instead. It took a couple of runs to get used to the extra support and what it feels like to run correctly but my shin splints improved really quickly and plodding around the park became a lot less painful.

I run best alone...

but my InStyle Fashion Fitties make me run further. Commiting to a group means that I can't get out of it. One Tuesday I really didn't feel like running after still suffering from a hungover post Isle of Wight festival however, I knew our trainer Becs was already on her way and my colleagues definitiely wouldn't take 'I'm too tired' as an excuse. So somehow I found myself lacing up my trainers and heading out. It wasn't my fastest run, and at one stage I thought I may throw up but somehow I did it and actually felt better for it. Although, we head out as a group I can't chat while I run so I plug my headphones and just run. No one cares as they're all focused on their own running but running almost solo but still within a group keeps me going further.

Amy Bannerman

That the trainers you choose are utterly essential to your performance....

and to making sure your pretty pink toenails don't fall off! Mine were the mega sexy Nike Zoom Structures - I copied our insanely amazing Nike Running Master Becs, which made me feel instantly faster and more athletic.

Running doesn't come naturally to everyone

and definitely not me. Pushing yourself really hard and making your body do something you find extremely difficult will result in the most immense high.

That group sport is an incredibly bonding experience...

I always thought of myself as a bit of a lone wolf, exercise wise, but without wanting to sound like too much of a hippy)running with my girls has really changed my life.

Elise Hall

I'm stronger then I thought...

Sport has always been a key part of my life. As a child I was that annoying girl who was captain of the athletics team, lacrosse team – you name it I did it. That was until I was in a pretty bad ski accident in my early 20's which changed my relationship with sport. I had to have a complete knee reconstruction and up until recently all had gone quite well. Then last February my knee decided to finally give up on me again. So I found myself under the knife but this time the op wasn't so extensive. I promised myself that I'd get back out running again and the Nike 10K was my ultimate aim. So with the help of the girls to encourage me I was going to beat it. So what if I didn't do it in the time I wanted or train as much as possible as a result of knee pain – but I did it – I proved I can still run and enjoy it!

My children look upto me and believe in me...

Being a good role model to my kids is so important. I have two young children and sometimes it really doesn't feel like there is enough hours in the day – well actually most of the time! So how could I possible fit in the training? For me lunchtime runs with the other girls and our trainer Becs was perfect. It meant I could still do all the other mummy duties like read to my daughter every night before she goes to bed and plan her birthday party without disrupting our day to day routine too much. My daughter loved that I went running at work, she thought it was so much fun and I was so lucky to do it – her final words before I left the house on race day - "don't worry mummy your going to win" - in my mind with that comment I already had.

I feel good...

With running I can just put my headphones on and go. In my day to day life there is usually someone asking or wanting something from me, whereas running is my time for me. Even if only to run out my everyday frustrations by the time I finished my training runs I felt lighter both mentally and physically. What did surprise me is I have never been keen to run with others having always preferred to get into the zone alone. Running with colleagues actually made it more fun and proved to me that sometimes it really is good to talk.

Charlie Hall

That I can work full time and train too...

I enjoy running but sometimes I do find it hard to fit it in around the working day. I discovered running home from work was a great way to get a longer run in and also getting out of the office with the girls at lunchtime made me realise it is possible to leave your desk at 1pm plus it makes you a lot more focused for the afternoon afterwards. The Instyle lunchtime run club is definitely here to stay.

Motivation is catching...

We were lucky to have Becs come and do our weekly lunchtime training session, to really gets us all out there all together running. Even on days when we weren't feeling it one of us would always be, and once we were all outside running it would be great. It doesn't matter what your ability and speed it's more fun to run together. Now post challenge and without our weekly trainer we've become each others trainers, spurring each other on to get out there each week.

I can be even better than before...

My first ever 10 km was the Nike #werunthenight last year. I was determined to beat my time but six weeks before this race I definitely didn't feel as fit as last year. I was finding that my two weekly runs at a comfortable running pace were set to bring me in at the same time as last year. Getting advice from Bec our trainer she suggested the best way to increase speed was to mix up your runs, so, doing two of your weekly runs at 5k but doing them at 10 seconds faster pace than your average. Sounds easy but it was the hardest thing as it sets your breathing off on a completely different rhythm and you feel as tired as you do at the end of long run! However, I perserved and trained twice a week doing a faster 5k and then one 8/9k run a week. I added in a pilates class to try and strengthen my core too and stretch myself out.. This tip really helped and I managed to beat last years time by over 3 mins making my new personal best 48 minutes. Bring on the next run!