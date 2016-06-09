'Netflix And Chill'? Actually, I'd Rather Watch Game Of Thrones...

Apparently watching box sets is affecting our sex lives. Tell me something I don't know...

Ever been invited over for a *wink* 'Netflix and chill' sesh? Uh, course. Who hasn't?

Oh, that cheeky analogy for 'let's get jiggy' has no doubt been the phrase du jour for some time now, only new research has suggested that 'Netflix and chill' is in fact, a big fat lie.

No joke. A Cambridge professor has confirmed it. Netflix isn't helping us have sex... Netflix is actually PREVENTING us from having sex. I'll elaborate...

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Cambridge University statistician David Spiegelhalter discussed the nation's rapidly declining sex drive, and pointed the accusatory finger not at the the usual suspects (headaches, fuzzy lady bits, feeling a 'bit fat'), but at the streaming service with ALL the sex appeal, Netflix. Yep, 'Netflix and chill' doesn't mean boom-chick-a-wow-wow anymore - it now means sex: nil points.

'People are having less sex. Sexually active couples between 16 and 64 were asked and the median was five times in the last month in 1990, then four times in 2000 and three times in 2010', he stated at the festival.

'At this rate by 2030 couples are not going to be having any sex at all. I think it’s the box set, Netflix. 'OMG I’ve got to watch the entire second series of Game of Thrones.''

No sex at all?! Crikey, tad depressing no?

Now in fairness, speaking as someone that spent an obscene amount of time in my last relationship watching box sets, I can't help but feel that Prof Dave does have a point.

I can't say for sure that binge watching The Wire (the ex and I cleared all six seasons in three weeks, impressive huh?) was the catalyst responsible for my diminishing sex drive, however if you prefer watching Idris Elba effect some nasty gangland warfare rather 'get down' with the real man in your life, it's safe to say that Houston, we definitely have a problem.

In fact, I'd go so far as to say that watching boxed sets with my ex was an excuse NOT to have sex. Running home to watch four episodes of Twin Peaks back to back was way more exciting than doing the bold business. Which is probably why we are no longer together. Oops.

And, I'd like to admit that this penchant for TV drama has changed since being single, only... it hasn't.

The amount of times I've sacked off a date in favour of spending an entire evening with (the lovely) Jon Snow is too numerous to fully account for. In fact, I positively look forward to sharing my singleton free time with direwolves, rugged wildlings and a sh** load of bloodshed, as opposed to say some awkward sexual encounter with a Tinder date who has spent the whole evening telling me about his intense love of carvery. It's a no-brainer right?

If someone asks me for some 'Netflix and chill' time I get all excited that tonight might be the night I bag a guy with full US access. Sad? Yep.

So, come on ladies - is Netflix affecting your sex lives? Am I the only celibate GoT weirdo in the room?

We need to hear from you...

(ps. I feel the need to point out for reasons that have been maddening in recent weeks that Game of Thrones ISN'T on Netflix *shakes fist*)

