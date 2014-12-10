Net-A-Porter To Launch New Fashionable Fitness Destination, Net-A-Sporter

Working up a sweat has never looked chicer thanks to Net-A-Porter whose new activewear category Net-A-Sporter launches on July 9th...

Net-A-Porter.com is set to continue its global, e-commerce domination with their brand new shopping category that shifts its focus to all things sporty. The sprightly named Net-A-Sporter is set to launch on the main site come July 9th and will stock activewear with a seriously stylish edge, meaning you can still look cool while working up a sweat.

The fashion-forward group, which has already branched out to form its highly successful sister (and brother) sites TheOutnet.com and MrPorter.com, has turned its attention to the fitness world, mainly due to the fact that keeping active has never been so on-trend, tapping in to a previously neglected market in the process.

Net-A-Porter has, in the past, stocked collections from sportswear brands Nike, Adidas by Stella McCartney and Hey Jo, so its foray into the sportswear field isn't going to come as a complete surprise. However, it will be on a scale they've never offered before.

Come the launch, Net-A-Sporter will stock 37 brands - both luxury and accessible in price-point - geared across 11 sporting disciplines; covering everything from tennis and yoga to dance and swim. Whether you're after high performance or comfort wear, it's all there, ensuring you can get in on the sporty action, no matter your level of fitness. And, in true Net-A-Porter style, it will play host to brand exclusives and ranges that were previously unavailable to buy within the UK. Yep, they've really thought this through..

So, if you were looking for the incentive to get up and get active, this is definitely it... See you on the treadmill.

By Maxine Eggenberger

