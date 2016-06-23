Make The One-Bowl Middle Eastern Rice Dish You Can Eat Now (Or Save For Later)

Sorry, Mexican, mujadara is our new favourite rice dish

Rice recipes don’t come much more flavourful than this. If you haven’t heard of mujadara before, it’s basically a one-bowl warming rice dish, with lentils, fried onions and plenty of Middle Eastern inspired spices.

Perfect for a weekend snack, midweek lunch or dinner party side dish, this classic mujadara recipe only needs rice, onions, seasoning and a dollop of yogurt to balance those spices.

Hungry yet? Here’s how to make it…

You will need…

200g of brown or green lentils

175g of basmati rice

50g of natural yogurt

3 medium red onions, thinly sliced

½ tsp of cumin

½ tsp of cracked black peppercorns

½ tsp of cayenne pepper

½ tsp of cinnamon

Extra virgin olive oil

Seasoning

How to make…

1. Place the lentils in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over a medium/high heat, turn down to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes until tender

2. Fry the onions on a medium heat in a frying pan with a splash of oil and a pinch of salt for about 15 minutes, until they start to caramelise and crisp up on the edges. Remove half to a kitchen towel-lined plate for garnish

3. Add the cumin, black pepper, cayenne and cinnamon and fry for 1 minute

4. Add the uncooked basmati rice and cook for a 2-3 minutes until the rice starts to brown. Immediately add the cooked lentils, 600ml of water, and a good pinch of salt and bring to the boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer, cover and cook for 30 minutes. The water should have completely evaporated

5. Take off the heat and cover with a lid to steam for another 5 minutes

6. Serve with a sprinkle of the remaining fried onions and a generous spoonful of Onken natural yogurt

