The Most Indulgent Food In The World

From gold covered doughnuts to lobster and caviar omelettes, here's where to get your ultimate foodie fix...

The Golden Cristal Ube Donut At The Manila Social Club

This Brooklyn based restauarant has gained something of a cult following for its quirky twist on traditional Filipino dishes. Since opening in April 2014 every Friday there have been queues around the block full of hipsters waiting to get their hands one of the restaurants hand-crafted ube bae doughnuts, made from the ube vegetable, a type of purple Fillipino yam. Now head chef Björn DelaCruz has upped the luxe factor by smothering one in 24 gold carat leaf. The doughnut which costs $100 also features an ube mousse, champagne jelly and icing made with Cristal champagne. Speaking to First We Feast, DelaCruz said that he isn’t deliberately trying to make the most expensive doughnut possible. “The reason I chose Cristal over another type of champagne is because Cristal has really great honey notes which goes great with Ube (purple yams),” he said. “For me, it’s shiny and it’s golden, but it comes together to create a really great doughnut, as crazy as that sounds. There was a time when I was eating this doughnut while drinking Cristal, and I was like, 'Oh, this is a great combo!'"

The Westin Hotel Bagel

New Yorkers are known for doing bagels well, but the Westin takes it to the extreme. Featuring Alba white truffle cream cheese, goji-berry Riesling jelly and speckled with gold leaf it's only served during breakfast hours and must be ordered 24 hours in advance.

The Golden Opulence Sundae at Serpendity 3 in Las Vegas

If you're footing the bill at the Las Vegas haunt, you might want to skip dessert. Costing £1000 the ice-cream sundae includes 28 exotic cococas, 14 of which are the rarest in the world, 24-carat edible gold plus the most expensive truffle in the world. You eat it from a crystal encrusted goblet that you get to keep as a momento.

The Zillion Dollar Frittata At Le Parker Meridien Hotel

If you thought omelettes were your go-to pre pay-day meal, think again. At this hotel, they add lobster claws and 10 ounces of Sevruga caviar to six eggs. Costing $1000, it's the world's most expensive but the hotel sells around 50 a year.

A Martini at The Algonquin

Head to the hotel's Blue Bar for a martini (shaken or stirred!) that will set you back a casual $10,000. Featuring a diamond, insteas of olive, before ordering you will meet with the hotel's in-house jeweller to select the perfect jewel. Well, it sure beats a warm beer.

How To Do NYC In A Weekend