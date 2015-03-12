Model Instagram Pics To Give You Fitspiration

Lacking motivation for that 7am spinning class? We've found there's nothing better to get us out from under our cosy duvets than a quick browse through some models' Insta pics (especially when they're looking other-worldly during a workout). We've rounded up the 10 that are giving us the boost we need to swtich from our slippers to trainers. Whether you save them as your phone background or even blu-tack one to your treadmill, say hello to some serious fitspiration.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra is clearly a serious yogi - her Insta account is full of posts showcasing her impressive moves. If your downward dog is looking a little rusty, peruse her pics for some inspo.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Ever wondered where Rosie H-W goes to sculpt her killer physique? Here she’s practicing at the Ballet Bodies studio where they teach a combination of Pilates and ballet to create a lean and elegant physique, and the proof is clearly in the pudding as far as Rosie is concerned.

https://instagram.com/p/mJfJtJjo66/ far from home A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 29, 2014 at 6:25pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

Punch your way to a supermodel body in the style of Kendall Jenner and look seriously badass in the process. Win win.

Gisele Bundchen

Doing yoga with a baby in-toe is deserves some serious fitness points. Gisele is most definitely our queen of the multi-tasking workout.

https://instagram.com/p/vWUiF3QRFt/ @Barre_Core #TrainLikeAnAngel #18DaysUntilVSFashionShow 😁😳😁 A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Nov 13, 2014 at 9:45am PST

Behati Prinsloo

Victoria’s Secret model, Behati shows off that as well as a pair of incredible pins she also has a mean golf swing to boot, #goals.

A photo posted by Mary Helen Bowers (@balletbeautiful) on Nov 5, 2013 at 11:37am PST

Miranda Kerr

Didn’t think looking graceful whilst working out was possible? Miranda Kerr proves us wrong. Ballet is an excellent way of toning up and improving core strength minus looking like a dork on a cross trainer.

A video posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 30, 2014 at 6:38pm PDT

Candice Swanepoel

Candice has taken her #healthie (FYI that’s a fitness selfie) to the next level and posted a video of her workout. It looks absolutely grueling but we’re on board if we can get even close to an epically toned stomach a la Candice.

The Quickest Way To Jump Start Fat Loss

The Best Trainers To Get You To 5K And Beyond