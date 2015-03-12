Model Instagram Pics To Give You Fitspiration

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra is clearly a serious yogi - her Insta account is full of posts showcasing her impressive moves. If your downward dog is looking a little rusty, peruse her pics for some inspo.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Ever wondered where Rosie H-W goes to sculpt her killer physique? Here she’s practicing at the Ballet Bodies studio where they teach a combination of Pilates and ballet to create a lean and elegant physique, and the proof is clearly in the pudding as far as Rosie is concerned.
Kendall Jenner
Punch your way to a supermodel body in the style of Kendall Jenner and look seriously badass in the process. Win win.
Gisele Bundchen
Doing yoga with a baby in-toe is deserves some serious fitness points. Gisele is most definitely our queen of the multi-tasking workout.
Behati Prinsloo
Victoria’s Secret model, Behati shows off that as well as a pair of incredible pins she also has a mean golf swing to boot, #goals.
Nov 5, 2013 at 11:37am PST
Miranda Kerr
Didn’t think looking graceful whilst working out was possible? Miranda Kerr proves us wrong. Ballet is an excellent way of toning up and improving core strength minus looking like a dork on a cross trainer.
Candice Swanepoel
Candice has taken her #healthie (FYI that’s a fitness selfie) to the next level and posted a video of her workout. It looks absolutely grueling but we’re on board if we can get even close to an epically toned stomach a la Candice.
The Quickest Way To Jump Start Fat Loss