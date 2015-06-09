Millie Mackintosh's Nutritionist Does Dairy-Free Ice Cream In 3 Minutes

Step away from the Cornettos and try this cool, healthy treat instead...

The woman who tells Millie Mackintosh what to eat (and with Millie's flat stomach we'll definitely have what she's having) Madeleine Shaw is a nutritional coach and author of Get The Glow, a new book filled with healthy wheat, dairy and sugar-free alternatives to your favourite treats.

Rex images

If you're not good with dairy - or just want to cut back on the Mr Whippys before bikini time rolls around - watch this quick video to see how Madeleine makes dairy-free ice cream using a few frozen bananas and some coconut milk. No fancy ice cream maker or advanced cordon bleu skills necessary...

