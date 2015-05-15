Meet Our New Food Vlogger Rosie Birkett

She understands we don’t have time to make our own mayonnaise and knows how to wow on a budget. Meet Rosie Birkett, our go-to cooking gal...

Rosie Birkett is an East London based cookery writer and food stylist who recently released her debut book A Lot On Her Plate and we're very excited to reveal that she can add InStyle Food Vlogger to her career list too. When she told us it was ok not to make mayonnaise from scratch and how that her cooking ethos is based on seasonal produce and simple store-cupboard ingredients we knew she was our type of cooking gal and that you would love her too. So every fortnight check back here for a video where Rosie will talk you through one of her delicious recipes. Covering everything from simple breakfasts to jazzy desserts, you are guaranteed to not only build up an appetitie from watching but also learn some new cooking skills too. But first check out our interview below to find out how to wow on a budget this summer...

We don’t want to limit our Barbecue menu to sausages. What else is there?

Ask your fishmonger to gut and scale a whole sea bream. Then stuff it with lemon, herbs and garlic before cooking.

What’s good for veggies?

Brush spring onions with olive oil, then char them until they’re soft. I serve them with a romesco sauce made from roasted peppers and lots of paprika.

Best way to pimp up the condiment selection?

Take a jar of shop-bought mayonnaise (who has time to make their own?), and add sriracha [chilli sauce] and lime juice to give it a kick. I also love to make salsa verde with seasonal herbs like parsley and tarragon that I mix with garlic, capers, anchovies and lemon or vinegar. It goes with everything.

What salads will last all day in the summer sun?

Buy kale, as it doesn’t go limp. Massage the leaves with vinegar and oil, then add grated Parmesan and toasted almonds. It’s always good to have bowls of lentils, orzo or rice-based salads, too. Make the meat and fish a special treat – that way you can impress without spending a lot.

Our lazy lunch has turned into a late-night soirée. What’s good for midnight munchies?

Make flatbreads in advance that you can reheat in the oven. My baby potato and rosemary pizza tastes good at room temperature, too.

Pimm’s seems so 2009. What else packs a punch?

I go elderflower picking on Hackney Marshes to make my own cordial. I mix it with ice and Prosecco, then garnish with rose petals.

How can we make our Eclectic garden furniture look chic?

Buy some nice fabric you can throw over tables – I love dark grey.

Getting changed before guests arrive – a do or a don’t?

Wear an apron instead. I team one from Dille & Kamille or House of Hackney over a denim shirt from Bethnals, or COS and Ganni dresses.

Follow Rosie here on Twitter plus check back on Thursday to see the first of Rosie's food videos.

A Lot On Her Plate by Rosie Birkett is out now (£25, Hardie Grant Books)