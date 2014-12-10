Mary Katrantzou's Adidas Collection Will Make Your Workout 100% More Stylish

Adidas is no stranger to a killer designer collab - Stella McCartney, Raf Simons and Rick Owens are just some of the designer heavyweights that the brand has called upon in the past - but we reckon that its most recent pairing is one of it's most exciting yet.

Adding another string to its already very stylish bow, Adidas has enlisted the talents of Brit design and print maverick Mary Katrantzou to produce one of the most trend-led sports-apparel collections we've ever laid eyes on; and it's almost available to shop...

Hitting stores and the Adidas website on November 15th, the Mary Katrantzou X Adidas Originals range isn't merely tipped to sell out; that's practically a guarantee. Living up to our already very high expectations, the capsule completely embodies the mesmerising and technicolour prints we've come to know and love from Katrantzou; the very trait that's set to make it a sure-fire hit with the fash pack.

Adidas

However, it's not all about the aesthetic; the pieces also home in on their performance-wear roots and embody all the quality and durability long-associated with the iconic Adidas brand. Put simply, the collection is proof that fashion and sport can and undeniably do go hand-in-hand.

Adidas

Alongside eye-catching dresses, jackets, sweatshirts and scuba-suits, the range's crowning glory has to be its spectrum of stop-and-stare trainers that guaranteed to earn you major style points whenever you wear them. Use them solely for the gym or make like the style set by rocking them with floaty dresses and midi skirts, it's totally down to you. Regardless, you'll want to add these kicks to your shoe repertoire pronto or risk years of torturing yourself with 'I should have bought that' taunts. A haunting we know all too well from Mary Katrantzou's high-street collab with Topshop back in 2012...

Adidas

Speaking of Adidas and her up-coming range for the label, Mary revealed just why this project felt right for her and her brand: 'I grew up, like so many other kids around the world, wearing Adidas sneakers and bringing my vision to such a global brand was a great challenge. The were interested in creating a line, which would be a combination of our designs. They wanted something distinctive, feminine and at that time I was working on the SS14 collection that was based on shoes and a big part of it was based on sneakers, so I felt it was a sign.'

We reckon you were on to something, MK; the collection is everything we dreamt it would be, yet so much more...

Roll on November 15th!

By Maxine Eggenberger