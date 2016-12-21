A photo posted by patrick beach (@patrickbeach) on Nov 19, 2016 at 6:29am PST

The Hipster - @patrickbeach

Proving the couple that works together, stays together, super hip Patrick Beach and his gf roam around teaching yoga workshops and making us generally die inside with envy. Check that beard though.

A photo posted by K e v i n H o f e r (@kdhoferyoga) on Oct 25, 2016 at 9:39pm PDT

The Inspirational Dude - @kdhoferyoga

So here’s the thing with yogis - they like to go all 360 on the spiritual living life to the fullest shebang. And uber yogi and photographer Kevin Hofer is no different. Hitting us with a shedload of inspirational quotes (and handy instructions) every time he posts a crazy bendy yoga pose, Kevin is officially our new year’s bod inspo.



A photo posted by Dylan Werner (@dylanwerneryoga) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:41pm PST

The Pretzel -@dylanwerneryoga

When you’ve got almost 400,000 Insta followers just for cracking out some yoga, you know you’re kind of great at it. And Dylan Werner totally is. Winning our award for the weirdest locations to do yoga in, Dylan bends himself into shapes we can’t even comprehend in places we’re not sure how we’d physically get to. Rocks by the sea, we’re looking at you.



A photo posted by SeñorSean (@seanphelpslife) on Dec 13, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

The Hair Stylist - @seanphelpslife

A man that gives good hair, designs clothes AND can teach us yoga? Sign us up. Yup, travelling yogi Sean Phelps is a man that can apparently do it all. And he works a trilby better than Brooklyn Beckham.

A photo posted by Matt Giordano (@theyogimatt) on Nov 7, 2016 at 5:32pm PST

The Lovable Rogue- @theyogimatt

Winning the prize for most ingenious Instagram name, Matt Giordano is the everyman yogi with a sassy sense of humour. Bringing a cheeky grin to his downward dog, we’re all about Matt’s less serious approach to extreme yoga.

A photo posted by Jacob Manning (@jacobmanningyoga) on Dec 6, 2016 at 5:18pm PST

The Extreme Sports Lover - @jacobmanningyoga

The tonkest yogi we’ve ever seen, Californina yoga teacher Jacob Manning is maybe the only reason we’d ever have to describe someone as buff. That’s probably down to the extra snowboarding, wrestling,football, baseball…the list goes on. The man is a machine.

A photo posted by Jonah Kest (@kestyoga) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:26am PST

The Beach Bum - @kestyoga

Before we say anything else about uber yogi Jonah Kest, we’d like to thank him for bringing the phrase ‘Om’bassador’ into our lives. Truly, we’ll be appointing ourselves Om’bassadors no end now. Other than that, the man is a true pro when it comes to rocking out a warrior pose on the beach. Gnarly.

A photo posted by Chris Magee (@mageesy) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

The Irish One - @mageesy

‘Finally! A hot male yogi that isn’t from LA!’, we hear you cry. We know. Born and bred in our own fair isles, Irish Chris Magee describes himself as a yogi, ninja and sometimes actor. Intrigued? So are we.

A photo posted by Dov Samuel Vargas (@yogivaruna) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

The Inventor - @yogivaruna

Being a hot male yogi isn’t just about being ridiculously flexible, having a fellow yogi girlfriend and working your way around the best beaches in the world, no, it’s also about being an entrepeneur. Enter Dov Samuel Vargas aka founder of the YogaWheel. A nifty circular tool perfect for smashing out those more challenging poses, the YogaWheel is every yogi’s ultimate accessory.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the dudes above, they ruddy love it.