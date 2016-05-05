7 Magic Mike Gifs You NEED For Your Commute Home (You're Welcome)

So Channing Tatum has announced that he'll be directing a Magic Mike Live stage show, debuting in Las Vegas sometime in 2017...

I'm sorry, what's that sound? The sound of a million jaws dropping?

Magic Mike Live.

This is NOT a drill ladies. We repeat, this is NOT A DRILL.

While it hasn't yet been confirmed whether or not Channing will be joining the communal thrust-fest, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a shneaky cameo... which quite frankly, is the greatest news ever.

Be still our beating hearts. We aren't able for this shizz.

So, in honour of Channing and those 'triffic moves of his, we've compiled a collection of our favourite Magic Mike gifs because a) it's sunny, and b) it's SO nearly the weekend that we're practically cracking open the ginny tinnies at our desks.

Make that homeward commute more Magic. Do it for Channing...

1. Bus queue? Do we look like we care?

Those shapes...

2. Never has topping up an Oyster card been SUCH a joy

Hey mister tourist who can't work the machine - you take your sweet time. It's ALL good...

3. Oh darn, I left my staff pass in the office...

*shrugs* meh, it's fine.

4. Impromtu M&S 'bits' shop? Let's just hang in the baked goods aisle a while...

...and check out Matthew McConaughey's eyes.

5. What's that Channing Tatum?

Silent train? In our heads we're screaming like something possessed.

6. Sticky tube ride?

Things are about to get hotter...

7. And finally, we're home!

Crack open the vino ladies and get down with your bad selves!