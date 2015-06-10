Lucy Watson On What She Does To Get THAT Body

by: Chloe MacDonnell
10 Jun 2015

From competitive squats with her sister Tiffany to macaroni cheese blowouts, here's how Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson gets her body...

When we're not giggling at Lucy Watson's hilarious put downs or facial expressions in Made In Chelsea we're stalking her Instagram and pinning her workout selfies to our fitspiration boards. From burpees to planking, this reality star is hardcore when it comes to workouts. Here she reveals her fitness and diets secrets... 

On leading a healthy lifestyle...

'I wasn't always into health and fitness. I have been naturally slim from a young age but I think when you get older everything starts to drop a little bit, which is scary when it happens! I also don't want to be one of those people that can't walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath, I care about my health and appearance. My trainer Bradley Simmonds makes workout sessions fun. I do three one hour workouts per week. It's not easy to be motivated as it can sometimes be tedious but I enjoy our sessions. My filming and work schedule is very unpredictable but luckily Bradley comes to me and works around it.'

 

On her ideal workout…

'I like to workout with my sister because she is a ball buster and works hard. I'm very competitive so this keeps me going. We usually jog to warm up, then do anything from squatting with weights to working with weighted ropes.I rarely do cardio. I hate it.  But luckily I'm not looking to lose any weight so this is rarely my focus. My workouts are all about toning. Jessica Alba is my fitspiration. To motivate myself on days when I'm dreading a workout I just look at my ass in the mirror.'

 

 

On eating healthy…

'I normally have eggs for breakfast, boiled to perfection with a slice of toast then quorn bolognese for lunch using brown pasta and lots of vegetables and then a Greek salad for dinner. I like green juices as long  as they have some sort of sweet fruit involved. I've never done a juice cleanse as I don't think they're good for your body. My go to Starbucks order is a decaff vanilla latte.'

 

On cheat days…

'Of course I have them. Macaroni cheese is my fave as well as pizza and pancakes.  My favourite meals are usually Italian and I love eating out at Cecconis, Bob Bob Ricard and the Riding House Café. Steam and Rye is good for a lazy brunch.  I rarely get hungover as I don't drink a lot. I'm a lightweight. I love cooking but it's difficult to find the time. But when I do I usually cook for my sister. I make great pancakes and pasta based dishes.'

 

