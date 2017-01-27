Does This Mean It's The End Of The Prosecco Shortage?

Forget craft beer in cans and cocktails in jam jars, instead prosecco is set to be the drink to be seen sipping this summer in East London. Well, at least for three days. From Friday 12th of May to Sunday 14th of May, the Oval Space in Bethanl Green will host its first ever Prosecco festival.

Dubbed Prosecco Springs, they say it's London's ‘first and only festival solely dedicated to Prosecco’, featuring tastings, masterclasses, Italian food and, thankfully, marking the end of the Prosecco shortage.

Several Italian producers will be on hand to showcase their produce and chat through any questions, plus over the weekend, there will also be a series of Prosecco masterclases in conjunction with the East London wine school. Sommeliers will talk visitors through the different types of Prosecco plus food pairings.

Elsewhere, there will be plenty of Italian food available to counteract all those glasses of bubbly - think antipasti and bowls of risotto, plus live jazz will keep the festival vibes going until late into the night.

Tickets start at £35 for a session, which last five hours and include eight glasses of Prosecco – one from each producer involved.

Masterclass tickets are available at £50 from here.

