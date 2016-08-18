The Best Late Night Bars In London To Hit Up This Weekend

The tube has gone 24 hours people... and you know what that means

London's late night bar scene has always been around, only most of the time you are dashing for the last tube instead of out enjoying it.

Well, all of that is about to change now that London's 24hr Night Tube is finally here. Get ready folks, because there is a whole new world of late night london bars and cafés to explore now that the frantic 'I'm going to miss the last train' dash has been officially eliminated.

Is this a good thing we ask ourselves? Of course it bloody well is!

Here are our top late night London bar picks to keep you rocking past midnight...

Drake & Morgan

Situated in London's King’s Cross, Drake & Morgan hold a monthly supper club within their striking lower ground Green Room Bar, where guests can enjoy a welcome cocktails, yummy food on arrival, and a DJ to take them into the wee hours. And to celebrate the arrival of the Night Tube, Drake & Morgan have created two limited edition cocktails, On Thyme and Victoria Vittoria, to get you in the spirit. Open until 1am Friday and Saturdays.

Bar Italia

Soho's historic Bar Italia is one of the few London establishments that truly runs for 24hrs, and it's become something of a city-dweller's rite of passage over the years. Celebrities such as Florence Welch and Paloma Faith have all been snapped sipping there, and with the building retaining some of it's beautiful original features it's a very chic way to see out a wild night. Open 24hrs.

Read More: The Best Rooftop Bars In The UK

Balans Soho Society

Balans in London's buzzing Soho district is known for it's effortlessly fun vibe, taking guests from brunch through to the wee hours with a fine selection of drinks, food and music. Open until 6am on Fridays and Saturdays, Balans is a great spot to enjoy some 'I'm not ready to go home yet' cocktails and a plate of breakfast burritos... at 4am. Sweet. Open until 6am on weekends.

Oslo

Hackney's finest Oslo is a great spot for late night drinks and dancing well into the AM, plus they also have a packed schedule of live music and DJs running well into the autumn. Situated right next door to Hackney Central (not that you'll be needing it, lol) in a redeveloped railway station, Oslo stays open until 4 on the weekends, making it one of east London's livliest establishments. Oh, and the food is pretty yum too. Open until 4am on weekends.

Duck & Waffle

You don't get a more spectaular backdrop for impromptu after-hours drinks than the famous Duck & Waffle, situated on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate, offering breathtaking views of London and an iconic 24hr menu. A little more on the swaky side than your average grubby all-night venue, Duck & Waffle is a real treat to share with a special someone. Sipping cocktails whilst watching London come to life below you? Trés romantic. Open 24hrs.

Cahoots

Housed in the disused Kingly Court Underground Station, Cahoots is a positively spiffing way to see in the morning. Think swing, vintage cocktails and sauncy scoundrels and you'll be on the right track. Open until 3am, those lovely chaps at Cahoots are serving up a limited edition Bed Time Cocktail Menu that pays homage to the Night Tube. The Tuber X, made from ingredients exclusively sourced from the Underground’s finest hot spots including Bombay Sapphire gin, and spices from Covent Garden Market, is our cocktail of choice. Open until 3am on weekends.