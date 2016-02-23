Rise Of The ‘Revenge’ Body (As Demonstrated By Khloe Kardashian)

Being an A-Lister doesn't exclude you from heartbreak hotel, but if there’s on thing we can learn from the stars it’s how to look like you’re better off without him. We say, don't get mad, get fit.

It was Khloe Kardashian, who, having emerged flaunting her perfectly pert body and newly sun-kissed locks coined the term ‘revenge body’ in an interview with US Women’s Health magazine last summer. She explained how the first month was hell but that after the pain, came the gain and if that happened to irk a certain someone so much the better; “The first 45 days you’re like, ‘F**k this s**t. You’re exhausted, you’re sore, and I actually felt fatter because I was swollen. If you keep going, you’re eventually like, ‘Wow, is that an indentation on my arm? Yeah, it’s a revenge body. But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence.”

Now? Khloe is taking things up a gear with a brand new TV show for E!, titled 'Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian', and she's so into the idea she even filled out her own application to be on the show, as well as host it.

And Khloe isn’t alone it seems – Sienna Miller, Lily Allen, Halle Berry, J-Lo (and more recently Kourtney K) all have subscribed to the same brand of ‘old man, new you’ regime rather than face-planting into a vat of Ben & Jerry’s and for that we applaud them.

So take your heart-break and show it who’s boss by using it as an opportunity to turn things around and get stronger (mentally and physically). “Many women get over heartbreak with a new haircut or new wardrobe but these are superficial ways of feeling better,” says Personal Trainer to the stars and founder of TwentyTwoTraining.com, Dalton Wong.

“The quickest way to feel better is to find something to do that will make you feel happy; this could be a new gym class, a long walk or an intense cardio session. The point is to choose something you enjoy doing - you should want to look good for yourself, not your ex, which will ultimately give you more confidence.

The biggest problem area for women who are going through break-ups is stress as the stress hormone cortisol causes your belly to hold on to fat. The best remedy for this is some low intensity exercise, such as a long walk or a yoga/pilates class as this will bring your stress levels down and is the fastest way to trimming the tum in the short term.”

Amen to that!