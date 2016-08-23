Eat Clean And Train Dirty: How To Get A Body Like Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s body is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons, with the youngest of the original Kardashian sisters looking happy, healthy and not afraid to flaunt it.

Khloe’s Instagram is full of gym snaps, featuring sweaty workouts with sibling Kendall Jenner, neon workout gear and those essential post-gym snacks, but have you ever wondered just how to get that infamous body? Khloe’s personal trainer Gunnar Peterson has spilled her workout secrets to People magazine, and the key to nailing your ideal body. Read on as we break down the who, what and how - including how to keep fit over Christmas.

5. Eat well: Not all the hard work happens in the gym. A good body needs good diet to feed it, and that means cutting out the foods you know are bad for you: “You can’t out-train a bad diet, and you can’t out-diet a bad lifestyle. She’s made better choices when she eats”. You need to keep hydrated too, to balance the sweat you’re losing. In her new book, Strong Looks Better Naked, Khloe revealed her 'Day On A Plate':

5am: I'm up bright and early and have a huge glass of water and a black coffee.

6am: I'm off to the gym, ready to sweat.

8am: Breakfast is another big glass of water, my ideal oatmeal, and a protein shake.

11am: I snack on an apple with peanut butter or fruit and nuts.

1pm: Lunch is a Chinese chicken salad.

3pm: Snack time! Homemade hummus, chopped veggies, edamame, and another big glass of water (this time infused with fruit).

7pm: Time for dinner. I usually keep it pretty clean, and my favorite go-to is steamed veggies and fish served with [cauliflower mash] and a glass of water of course.

9pm: I end my day with a bowl of fruit with plain Greek yogurt.

You can see what's really in Khloe Kardashian's fridge here.

As for her daily smoothie, Khloe uses blends together 11 ingredients and layers the colours for a rainbow treat: for the red layer, mix 1 frozen banana, 1/2 cup greek yogurt, vanilla or plain, 1/2 cup frozen raspberries, 1/2 cup frozen strawberries and milk of choice for blending. For the orange layer, swap the raspberries and strawberries for 1/2 cup frozen peaches, 1/4 cup of frozen mango and 1 small orange. For the purple layer, use 1 cup of frozen berries. For the green layer, use 2 frozen bananas, 1 handful of spinach and 1 cup of frozen pineapple, as well as the yogurt and milk.

6. Sleep: A fit body also needs time to recuperate from all that extra exercise. Gunnar says Khloe has been more conscious about working on sleeping habits, hitting the hay to clock in enough sleep each night.

7. Be balanced: The biggest key to Khloe’s gym success? She still balances her social life with her work and fitness commitments, making sure working out doesn’t become a chore - you can see how exercise fits into Khloe Kardashian's daily routine here. Want a glass of wine with some friends? Go for it! Just book in that gym session an hour earlier to make time.