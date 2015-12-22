WATCH: How Khloe Kardashian Lost 11 Pounds In Six Weeks

Khloe Kardashian gives us a guided tour of her fridge, including some Kardashian-inspired storage tips you’ll be stealing for yourself

Khloe Kardashian has thrown open the doors to one of the most exciting rooms in her house, and nope, it’s not that celebrity walk-in wardrobe. In her latest KHLO-C-D video, which you can watch in full on her website, Khloe revealed what’s really in her fridge, and we have to say we wouldn't go hungry.

Khloe’s fridge is packed full of fresh fruit and vegetables, all pre-prepared so she can “graze throughout the day”. You can check out Khloe Kardashian’s diet and workout plan in full here, but she’s revealed she’s a big snacker (join the club), and has stacks of little glass tubs with pre-chopped vegetables and all her favourite fruits in (strawberries and blackberries make the top five). Organisation obsessives will freak out over the segmented container she keeps her tubs in – it’s the stuff Pinterest dreams are made of.

Khloe also showed us that she’s ditched normal cows milk for almond milk. Speaking to New Beauty, Khloe spilled that she's ditched the dairy for good, and lost 11 pounds in a month and a half. "'m obsessed with cheese and milk", she revealed, "but eliminating them from my diet made the biggest difference. In a month and a half, I lost 11 pounds just from not eating dairy, without doing anything else different, and that totally blew my mind".

Even though she doesn’t drink sparkling water, Khloe keeps her fridge stocked with Pellegrino and Perrier for her nieces and nephews (yep, North drinks Perrier at two years old…), as well as bottled water, coconut water and cucumber infused water… that’s a lot of water. Khloe also keeps the fridge full of Red Bull and Diet Coke for guests.

Khloe’s favourite fridge gadget? A bacon holder. Yes, really – but don’t get too excited. It’s just a little box the same size as a packet of rashers with a tightly closed lid, which she keeps at the bottom of the fridge with the rest of her meat – that’s the most sanitary place to keep them.

Khloe might be ditching the dairy, but still has a drawer packed full of non-dairy cheeses and butters, as well as eggs, which she keeps in their original boxes.

As for condiments, we’re talking mayonnaise, ranch dressing, whipped cream, pickles, relish, mustard, ketchup and more.

And the final Kardashian storage-tip? Khloe revealed that Kourtney had a big influence over her her fridge rules, with no non-organic foods or plastic tubs allowed.

We’re a fan of the shove-it-wherever-it-fits philosophy when it comes to our fridge, but has Khloe changed your mind? You can also be inspired by Khloe Kardashian's daily routine, which includes exercising on Christmas day...Ouch.