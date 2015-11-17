Khloe Kardashian's Festive Workout Tips. Yes, You WILL Be In A Gym On Christmas Day

Khloe Kardashian has just revealed her top tips for keeping in shape over Christmas, even when you’ve had a few too many mince pies…

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Keeps In Shape Over Christmas

Khloe Kardashian is definitely the realest Kardashian sister around, totally understanding that careful diets and workout plans go completely out he window when it comes to the Christmas period. That’s why they call it winter weight, right?

But after working for over two years to get that bum (yes, really), Khloe’s not willing to let that body slip: “For me, there is no such thing as a break from fitness – being fit is a 24/7 lifestyle!” she preaches. On her website, KhloeWithAK, KoKo revealed her tips for keeping in shape over the festive months, revealing how she makes up for those extra indulgences.

DO indulge: If you say so, Khloe…Khloe admits she loves an extra piece of pumpkin pie when it comes to Thanksgiving, but lives by ‘everything in moderation’. “It’s all about small portions. That way I feel good, I eat what I want and I enjoy the holiday”. Translation? Instead of five mince pies, just eat one…ok, two.

DO prepare: If you know you won’t make it to your regular gym while you’re at home watching Christmas movies, Khloe advises you to pre-prepare some at-home workouts you can easily do in your bedroom. “You can do squats and planks ANYWHERE, so don’t tell me you can’t squeeze in a quick workout”. Khloe also packs a skipping rope, too. Maybe don’t try this next to the Christmas tree…

DO travel smart: Long train journeys and Christmas delays, the joys of getting home in December… If you know you’ll end up stuck with a Pret baguette, Khloe thinks you should pack healthy snacks to keep you going along the right track. You can see the snacks in Khloe Kardashian’s fridge here. Khloe also packs her protein powder wherever she goes.

DON’T skip the gym: Khloe is a die-hard fitness addict, trained by none-other than Gunnar Peterson (you can see Khloe Kardashian’s workout routine here). Her daily routine is punishing: “I work out on holidays, I work out on my birthday. Holidays aren’t an excuse to take the day off. Especially on the days I know I’ll be eating a lot, working out is so important”. You can also add an extra rep of squats for each naughty thing you eat outside of Khloe Kardashian’s diet plan.