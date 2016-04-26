How To Get Kendall Jenner’s Uber-Toned Mod Bod

Kendall Jenner has defied the h8rs with her major modelling success — walking zillions of shows for the past few season, showing off that excellent figure. Here's how she gets it

Though it’s easy to think it’s just good genes, Kendall isn’t lazy. The 20-year-old made it clear that a lot of effort goes into her aesthetics, writing in a blog post on her website and demonstrated in a kettle bell video on InStyle with her trainer Gunnar Peterson, who she works out with on every free day (and also helped Khloe Kardashian get her body!).

In an (unnecessarily irritating) opening, Kendall wrote: ‘To be honest, I could probably be lazy and not work out and still look the same – but I'm not like that […] I've always been really active. I like to work out to feel better about myself.’

The motivation for her exercise, unsurprisingly, is getting semi-neked in shoots and shows. Her latest Calvin Klein campaign, in which she’s showing off her abs and CK waistband, got a big social media hype.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BB5Z8wdDoyB/ new @calvinklein underwear #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 17, 2016 at 10:11am PST

‘I do a lot of photo shoots with my stomach showing, and it just feels better to know that I can wear a crop top – or nothing, lol – at a last-minute shoot and not be worried about it,’ she said on her app. ‘It's all about feeling good about my body and being confident at work.’

As she’s a busy working woman, it’s about fitting fitness into her life where she can: ‘When I'm in [New York City], I like boxing at Gotham Gym […] I did it last time I was in New York and it kicked my a-- because I hadn't gone in almost a year! When I'm in Paris or London I'll just work out in the hotel gym. It would be really easy to be lazy about it when I'm travelling, but then I wouldn't have the tone or definition that I want.’

Here’s how she gets that excellent body…