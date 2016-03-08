Eat More, Get Fit: How To Get Kate Hudson’s Body

Kate Hudson’s body ALWAYS looks super-toned, but how does she do it?! Kate spills her fitness secrets

Kate Hudson is no stranger to a figure-hugging dress, and with that figure, we don’t blame her. Now, Kate has spilled to Self magazine how she keeps in shape, and it's not as awful as you think. In her own words, here’s how she gets that body…

1. Mix Your Fitness Regime Up

“I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything”.

2. Take Things Outside

Because according to Kate, “your body is constantly adapting as it moves”.

3. Try Pilates

“Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than pilates. I’ll travel, and I’ll go for a run or I’ll Spin. But when I go home and get on the reformer or the Cadillac, my body immediately goes back. I can see an instant shift”.

4. Make Time To Get Fit

“I’m one of those people who, it’ll be early in the morning and I’ll be in a robe getting my hair done, and I’ll use my Hot5 app—and do push-ups for five minutes”!

5. Eat Clean

Kate apparently eats five smalls meals a day, including a breakfast, a post-workout protein shake, a salad for lunch and a snack before dinner.

6. Go Vegetarian

“I’ve pretty much cut meat out. I don’t remember the last time I ate a steak”.

7. Eat Breakfast

“The hardest thing for me is eating right when I get up, because I don’t like to. I’m not one of those people who wakes up hungry. I wake up and I want coffee and even a green juice, but everybody says you’ve got to eat something, even if it’s little. So that’s sort of the hardest, but I realize that when I do, I eat less during the day or late at night”. Kate actually revealed her batch-cooking tips to save time and money, while sticking to that healthy diet.

8. But Don’t Be Too Strict

“If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like, once a week where I’m not thinking about it. I want to indulge!”

9. Dance!

“Dancing is the thing for me. It just makes me feel so much better. You know how you see dancers always crying? It’s like reconnecting with an old self. Sometimes I’ll lock myself in a room and dance. I’ll turn music on as loud as possible and just get weird!”

We like that last one!