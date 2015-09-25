Juice Detoxes Just Got SUPER Simple Thanks To Rosemary Ferguson

Juice cleanses aren't mean to be torture, you know. Think a detox is all bitter green juice and starving through the night? Think again. Rosemary Ferguson is about to show you how to do the liquid diet the easy way

Juice detoxes are absolutely everywhere at the moment, promising a flatter stomach, clearer skin and a better life in general, all thanks to a handful of kale and a blitz in the blender. Whether you’re a juice cleanse convert or are a Nutibullet novice (check out these Nutribullet recipes for inspo), there’s one woman you need to be looking up to. Meet Rosemary Ferguson, lifelong juicer and author of Juice: Cleanse. Heal. Revitalise: 100 Nourishing Recipes and Simple Juice Fasts.

Want to know how to heal a hangover or the quickest way to beat the bloat? Rosemary gave us the lowdown on the ingredients you should stock up on, as well as debunking the myth that fruit juice is a sugary sin. Rosemary, we’re listening…

So when did you start juicing?

I was juicing when I lived in New York 20-something years ago. I was trying to go to yoga and I was doing the gym. If you go to America now, they have cold-pressed juice in every corner shop.

Is the UK catching on?

I think it is changing slightly, you can buy cold-pressed juices online now, but I’ve always done it at home.

Have you always juiced?

I’ve always done it, ever since I can remember. I remember when the juicer shoots were much smaller so you had to cut everything up, the motor would burn out constantly… With the big funnels now you don’t have to cut anything.

What juice would you recommend for bloating?

There’s one in my book called Bloat Away, it’s got fennel and ginger, they’re really good for bloating. Fennel in particular is really, really good for gas. Pineapple and papaya are really good for digestion, and also - chew your food, forget the juicing!

People don’t chew enough, do they?

No, they don’t. Slow down, sit down, rest and digest.

What if I want to do a juice detox but I’m terrified of not eating for three days?

Do it for one day for a start. It’s not meant to be torture, and actually I think it’s just mind over matter. It’s just one day, one day, let your body rest for one day and get on with what it does, because digestion takes up half of all the energy that you have. I promise you the next day, you will feel more energised.

We’ve heard a lot about chia seeds…

They’re a really brilliant source of protein, with loads of omega-3. Omega-3 comes from oily fish, mostly, but we’re very low in it. We have a lot of omega-6 in our diets, but we need the ratio between omega-6 and omega-3 to be right.

What’s a great smoothie to make as a lunch substitute?

You need to make it substantial, so you would definitely need to have seeds or nuts in there; chia or flax seeds are great because they’re bulkier. You could have sprouted seeds but they’re quite bitter, sprouted sunflower seeds are nice. Avacados are great, spinach, lemon, a bit of broccoli or parsley, and almond milk or coconut water to make a really nice combination. But if you have a really good blender, you can make smoothies out of beetroots, carrots, all sorts, it’s more like a gazpacho really.

I’m feeling anxious, what juice would you recommend?

You need things like a magnesium heavy juice, and a B-vitamin juice, so spinach would be good, and it would be nice to do it with almond milk and pumpkin seeds. Spinach has also got lots of iron in it, so it helps your oxygen levels in your body, it helps you feel more energetic, less stressed and more able to cope with life.

