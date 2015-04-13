Is This The Secret Behind Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's Killer Bod?

Because we can all have a figure like Cheryl's if we get these must-have trainers, right?

Cheryl Fernadez-Versini has long stood as one of our ultimate fitness pin-ups thanks mainly in part to her perfectly toned pins, defined abs and generally very lean physique.

Being a chart-topping songstress, there's no doubt that Cheryl's amazing figure is down to a mix of intense workouts in her spare time as well as practising intricate dance routines for her concerts and music videos. However, after taking to her Instagram account to reveal her go-to gym staples, we're closer to achieve that peak Chezza fitness than ever.

Posting a pic to her 1.4 million strong following, Cheryl unveiled the one item that helps her maximise her regime. Drum roll...

'I'm a doer not a talker. Got my snazzy new@APLrunning trainers on..@jeanbernard.fernandezversini might not be able to catch me. But he won't lose me that's for sure. don't worry I won't run or even walk with my laces loose #noaccidents here'.

Yep, whether she's at the gym working up a sweat or in the dance studio trying out some new moves, it looks like Cheryl can't get enough of US label APL's killer kicks.

APL — which stands for the fancy smancy Athletic Propulsion Labs — prides itself on creating trainers designed to get the most out of your run or fitness sesh, and Cheryl's 'Windchill' style is no exception.

Boasting APL’s patented Load ‘N Launch technology that was created specifically for running, the Windchill is designed to make the wearer run faster while using less energy. Now that's something we can definitely get on board with on our daily jog.

While Cheryl opted for these hot pink £105 kicks there are LOTS of other cool colourways and styles to choose from, you know, if ultra-bright neon just isn't your thing.

We don't know about you but if these trainers make getting Cheryl Fernandez-Versini's body the teeniest bit easier, we'll take them in every style and colour going. And here's just one more piece of #Fitspiration to get you going...

MUST. GO. TO. THE. GYM.