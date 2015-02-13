Is This The Most Romantic Thing To Do In London?

As this is the week of the year when cupid is working his magic, it has got us thinking about all of the romantic things to do in the city. One summer when I had first moved to London I was in Hyde Park and I saw a couple riding horses through the park, it struck me as quite possibly the most romantic thing you could do, to be able to see the city from a completely different perspective. I mentor a wonderful girl from the Kid’s Company and we went to Hyde Park Stables together before Christmas, riding a horse was top of her bucket list so we were keen to cross it off. We had the most magical wintery day, one I will never forget. When I asked her what her thoughts on the day were she said “I've always wanted to go horse riding as I've never done something like it before. When I saw the horses, I thought to myself 'oh no what was I thinking' but the ladies there were really reassuring and the horses were perfectly behaved so I really enjoyed the experience and was a lot more comfortable with the horse by the end of the session. I definitely want to go back and do it again!! The stables told us that they have roughly one proposal per month at the stables, love really is in the air. Riding in the park isn’t very wallet friendly but it is certainly worth saving up for. I cannot recommend doing this highly enough, it is the best way to view our wonderful city.

Eniola and I all saddled up

A group ride at the Hyde Park Stables costs £79 per person.

