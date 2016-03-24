Inside Khloé Kardashian’s Colour-Coordinated Fitness Closet

A WHOLE wardrobe dedicated to workout gear? It could only be Khloe Kardashian...

It’s no secret that Khloé Kardashian has been working on her fitness. So how does the reality star stay motivated to hit the gym every morning? With her giant, colour-coordinated fitness closet, of course.

Kardashian showed off her huge closet devoted solely to her workout clothes on her app and website.

'This is one of my favourite rooms of my house. This is my fitness closet,' she says.

'Most people probably don’t have a fitness closet, but, you know what, I don’t have a husband, so I have an extra closet!'

The star goes on to show off the ultra-organised space (leggings are organised by colour and length) and give us mega sneaker envy.

Owning so many pairs of gorgeous sneaks is sure to make you want to hit the gym in each one!

'Every time I walk by, I’m motivated,' she says in the video. Watch the clip below to get the full look at the gorgeous space.

Article courtesy of InStyle.com.

