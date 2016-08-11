5 Of The Best Immersive Experiences To Book Right Now

Immersive experiences are massive right now. It's time you got (really) involved...

Immersive experiences, whether it be immersive film experiences, immersive theatre experiences or immersive dining experiences, are fast becoming the en vogue way to spend a great night out.

Those clever chaps at Secret Cinema are the bona fide pioneers of amazing immersive experiences in London, but many more are starting to follow suit, offering exciting and unusual events that require audience involvement. And you know what that means? Tonnes and tonnes of fun.

And while we know that a complete immersive experience might not be everyone's cup of tea, there are actually varying degrees of role-play required depending on the event you choose. So don't panic, there really is an immersive experience for everyone.

Here are some of the very best immersive experiences to book now in London, and beyond...

1. Immersive Music presents: Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Coming about in response to there not being any purely musical immersive experiences available, Immersive Music decided to launch it's very first venture with a bang: a David Bowie bang, to be precise. Taking place at an undisclosed location, the Immersive Music presents: Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars experience is still shrouded in secrecy, but what we do know is that the evening will allow guests to re-visit the classic album and Bowie's iconic vision in a totally immersive environment. Cosmic.

Tickets are £25 + booking fee, and are available from Immersivemusic.co.uk

2. Trainspotting: LIVE

Based on the novel by Irvine Welsh and adapted by Harry Gibson, Trainspotting: LIVE is 75 minutes of total immersive theatre, with a gritty 'choose life' edge. With the audience literally becoming part of the show (including the famous 'Worst Toilet in Scotland' scene), this production is a rip-roaring piece of work that apparently left Irvine Welsh himself 'blown away'. Don't miss the chance to involve yourself in this limited run at London's The Vaults, from November 3.

Tickets are priced from £20, and are available from TrainspottingLive.com

3. Chambers of Flavour 2.0

Pioneers of immersive dining, Gingerline is reawakening its Chambers of Flavour experience for a second time this September, promising another evening of inter-dimensional dining, across five different parallel realities. Curious? You should be. The first Chamber of Flavours sold out a massive nine month run, so you'd better be snappy if you'd like to partake of the event.

Tickets are available right now from ChambersOfFlavour.co.uk

4. Dinner At The Twits

From the award-winning team behind London's 2015 incredible immersive experience 'Alice’s Adventures Underground', guests are cordially invited to what could officially be the worst dinner party in the world, at the residence of the revolting Mr and Mrs Twit. For the first time, one of Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories will be transformed into a strictly adult event, featuring a banquet of deliciously disgusting dishes (courtesy of those cullinary hooligans at Bompas & Parr) and a wildly entertaining bunch of immersive theatre madness.

Again, these events tend to sell out VERY quickly, so visit TwitsDinner.com for more information. The limited run begins on September 4.

5. Maman Le Mot

An immersive experience that allows you to travel through time, Maman Le Mot is the newest creation from the clever heads at London's A Place In Time. Taking you back to 1943, Maman Le Mot is an immersive evening of high-jinks with a secret agent en français edge. And a LOT of moustaches.

Launching on September 9th, and already shrouded in secrecy, be sure to visit APlaceInTime.co.uk for more information.