This Mediterranean Octopus Recipe Will Bring You Sunshine

Anne Sijmonsbergen's Ibiza recipes are guaranteed to deliver the warmth of Ibiza straight to your kitchen table.

Ibiza is on the cusp of a food revolution - and we are currently in love with Anne Sijmonsbergen's first recipe book to showcase the vibrant cuisine of the renowned White Isle. Lucky for us, she was happy to share just a few of her favourite recipes with us, including this delicious octopus recipe.

Eivissa by Anne Sijmonsbergen is published by Harper Collins, £20. Photography by David Munns.

Octopus can be wonderful: tender and subtly salty, like the smell of the Mediterranean in the spring. It is readily available cooked and frozen, which is ideal for this recipe. Freezing the octopus tenderises the flesh and buying it cooked means you avoid any of the beating and boiling of raw octopus recommended by some Mediterranean cooks. This salad is a play on a Spanish classic: boiled octopus and potatoes, served on wooden plates and eaten with toothpicks, but with added excitement from the fresh, zesty flavours of mint, orange and olives.

Ingredients (Serves 4):

1⁄2 sweet red onion, sliced paper thin 300g (11oz) small new potatoes, peeled 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 400g (14oz) cooked, frozen octopus tentacles, thawed in the fridge or in a large bowl of water 2 oranges, peeled and segmented, juice reserved 24 pitted black olives or Kalamata olives Handful mint leaves Salt and black pepper

Dressing:

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp reserved orange juice 1⁄2 tsp sherry vinegar Pinch cayenne pepper Salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Place the onion slices in a bowl of ice-cold water and leave them to soak for 20 minutes, then drain and pat dry.

2. Fill a medium saucepan two-thirds full of water and bring to the boil. Add the potatoes and a couple of large pinches of salt. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, until the potatoes are al dente, then drain and set aside to cool.

3. When the potatoes are cool, cut them into thirds, toss them with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

4. Peel off the purple outer membrane of the octopus tentacles and cut them into medium-sized chunks.

5. To make the dressing, put all the ingredients in a bottle, seal and shake well to mix. Taste and correct the seasoning, adding more vinegar or orange juice if desired.

6. Arrange the octopus, potatoes, orange segments, onions and black olives on a platter. Drizzle liberally with the dressing and scatter with the mint leaves.

What's next? Try Anne Sijmonsbergen's orange-scented summer fruit shortcake with chantilly cream...